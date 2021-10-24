5 best GTA San Andreas mods to try before the Definitive Edition releases

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition has been revealed, and it will be released in a few weeks, on November 11. The remasters appear to be far superior to the originals, and GTA fans are giddy with anticipation.

GTA San Andreas is regarded by many as the best one in the trilogy. Before the remastered version arrives, players can try out several mods for the original version which will improve the gameplay experience. A few of these mods are listed below in this article.

GTA San Andreas: 5 of the best mods to install in the original game before the Definitive Edition releases

5) GTA V Hud - SA Visual Skin (90s Atmosphere)

A screenshot of the "next-gen" version of the modded HUD (Image via MixMods)

The HUD present in the 3D Universe may have been quite useful at the time of release but advances in video game design have made it obsolete. The HD Universe presents a far more refined HUD system that presents a more player-friendly interface. Players can now enjoy the same control scheme as the Definitive Edition with this mod.

4) First-Person mod v3.0

The first-person camera was another innovative new element implemented in the HD Universe. A camera switching option (to switch between FPS and TPS) was included in the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition, which was launched exclusively for PCs and current-gen consoles.

Players in GTA San Andreas can enjoy the same experience with this mod. They can also manually alter the camera angles.

3) SA_DirectX 2.0

The upcoming Definitive Edition features much-improved graphics that will require a reasonably powerful PC to run. Gamers who run the original game on such a PC can make use of mods to improve its visuals. The SA_DirectX 2.0 mod is a must-have for those with high-end gaming rigs.

It enhances the original game's graphics to make them comparable to the Definitive Edition. In fact, some fans claim that it looks far better than the remasters.

2) Manual Driveby Remake

Players could only shoot sideways from vehicles in the 3D Universe trilogy games. Although motorcycles enabled players to shoot ahead, no vehicles allowed them to aim manually.

With this mod, the ability to aim freely from inside vehicles as with the HD Universe can be replicated in GTA San Andreas.

1) Ragdoll Bullet Physics

Ragdoll physics was a groundbreaking new element in GTA 4. Almost every modern AAA title, especially open-world games, have this feature, and Rockstar Games has also kept it in their recent games.

However, this functionality was absent from the majority of games released during the early 2000s. Players can enjoy ragdoll physics in GTA San Andreas with this mod.

