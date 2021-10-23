Everything you need to know about GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

GTA fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief after months of waiting, as Rockstar Games has finally revealed their latest title. The first proper trailer for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition has arrived, and it highlights the differences between the new remasters and the originals.
Rockstar has created a webpage for the remastered GTA Trilogy and it highlights all the details regarding the new game. The game is also currently available for pre-orders. This article explores everything that has been revealed so far regarding the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy.
GTA Remastered Trilogy: Everything players need to know regarding the games
GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is a remaster of all three games from the original GTA Trilogy. This is a single purchasable title that will include the remastered versions of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. These 3D Universe games have been upgraded for a new generation with improvements across the board.
In terms of gameplay, the player experience is said to be greatly enhanced with the following upgrades:
- A new controller layout based on GTA 5 has been added.
- The gunplay and targeting controls have been improved vastly, with GTA San Andreas getting an updated drive-by control scheme.
- Weapon and Radio Station selection wheels have been added.
- Players can now enjoy an improved navigation with the ability to assign waypoints on the Mini-Maps.
- They also get the option to immediately restart a failed mission, probably like the existing mobile versions.
In terms of graphical improvements, Rockstar has maintained the original style but with higher definition textures and improved lighting effects.
Here's a detailed account of the new graphical improvements:
- For additional detail, higher resolution textures are used on everything such as characters, weapons, cars, roads, and so on.
- The lighting system has been entirely overhauled, with improved shadows, reflections, and more.
- Water and weather effects have been improved.
- Trees and foliage have more detail.
- Draw distances have been increased to create a new degree of depth and detail.
There are also some platform-exclusive features like:
- Support for 4K resolution and up to 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.
- Support for Nvidia DLSS on PC for Nvidia GPUs.
- Touch screen camera zooming, panning and menu navigation, as well as Gyro aiming for the Nintendo Switch.
GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition releases on November 11 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, PCs and the Nintendo Switch.