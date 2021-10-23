Everything you need to know about GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

GTA fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief after months of waiting, as Rockstar Games has finally revealed their latest title. The first proper trailer for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition has arrived, and it highlights the differences between the new remasters and the originals.

Rockstar has created a webpage for the remastered GTA Trilogy and it highlights all the details regarding the new game. The game is also currently available for pre-orders. This article explores everything that has been revealed so far regarding the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy.

GTA Remastered Trilogy: Everything players need to know regarding the games

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is a remaster of all three games from the original GTA Trilogy. This is a single purchasable title that will include the remastered versions of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. These 3D Universe games have been upgraded for a new generation with improvements across the board.

In terms of gameplay, the player experience is said to be greatly enhanced with the following upgrades:

A new controller layout based on GTA 5 has been added.

The gunplay and targeting controls have been improved vastly, with GTA San Andreas getting an updated drive-by control scheme.

Weapon and Radio Station selection wheels have been added.

Players can now enjoy an improved navigation with the ability to assign waypoints on the Mini-Maps.

They also get the option to immediately restart a failed mission, probably like the existing mobile versions.

In terms of graphical improvements, Rockstar has maintained the original style but with higher definition textures and improved lighting effects.

Here's a detailed account of the new graphical improvements:

For additional detail, higher resolution textures are used on everything such as characters, weapons, cars, roads, and so on.

The lighting system has been entirely overhauled, with improved shadows, reflections, and more.

Water and weather effects have been improved.

Trees and foliage have more detail.

Draw distances have been increased to create a new degree of depth and detail.

There are also some platform-exclusive features like:

Support for 4K resolution and up to 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Support for Nvidia DLSS on PC for Nvidia GPUs.

Touch screen camera zooming, panning and menu navigation, as well as Gyro aiming for the Nintendo Switch.

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition releases on November 11 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, PCs and the Nintendo Switch.

