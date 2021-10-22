How to pre-order GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition on PC, PS5, and Xbox

Rockstar finally released GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition on the Rockstar Store for pre-order. Gamers can purchase the game for $59.99 for all platforms. The release date has also been revealed and it seems to match what earlier reports had indicated.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition pre-orders available across all platforms

store.rockstargames.com/en/game/buy-gr… Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available for pre-order for $59.99.Coming November 11 for digital versions, and December 6, 2021 for physical editions. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available for pre-order for $59.99.Coming November 11 for digital versions, and December 6, 2021 for physical editions.

Rockstar has made the GTA Remastered Trilogy available on their official store and eager players can pre-order it. The game costs $59.99 in the US across all platforms, which is a bit lower than what was first reported. However, since this is the pre-order price, the game could be a bit cheaper when released.

Players need to visit the official Rockstar Games Store (link here) and pre-order the game for their respective platforms. PlayStation and Xbox owners will be taken to their relevant webpage to finalize the transaction.

The store description and the PC system requirements leaked by GTA data miner alloc8or have been confirmed as authentic. Players can check out the necessary details for themselves from the Rockstar Games Store website.

Indian GTA fans on consoles are getting a better deal for the game at ₹3,999 for the PlayStation and Xbox versions. Meanwhile, the digital version on PC (Rockstar Games Launcher) is available for ₹4,994.99.

Rockstar has promised a host of changes for the new games. They said it has:

"Brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, with high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more."

It remains to be seen if the GTA 5-like control scheme aids in gameplay or makes it worse.

Recent reports that suggested a discount have also been proven true. Rockstar is offering $10 off for any of their titles priced above $15. This only applies to those who get the GTA Remastered Trilogy by January 5, 2022. Physical copies of the game will be available from December 6, 2021.

GTA fans will undoubtedly be quite excited at this news, but many are demanding a gameplay reveal. Some fans are skeptical about pre-ordering the games before watching a gameplay trailer. The hype surrounding the GTA remastered trilogy has led to a lot of expectations from fans.

It remains to be seen if the games can truly be accepted as the "Definitive Edition" they claim to be.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 https://t.co/rVGIXjOXfW

