GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition PC system requirements leaked

For fans who were complaining about the wait for a new GTA title, Rockstar Games brought a rather pleasant surprise in the form of GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

The GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition has been the center of quite the speculation. The title saw fruition with Rockstar Games' confirmation of the same on Twitter on October 8.

Players have often imagined what the three legendary titles from the franchise - GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas; would look like if they were developed using the current graphics and game development technology.

Until now, players could only realize this vision with the use of mods and similar tools. However, they will soon be able to see Rockstar Games' official version of this vision, thanks to GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

According to Rockstar Games, here's what to expect from the upcoming title:

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will feature across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals. We’re extremely excited to share more about these groundbreaking titles in the coming weeks...

However, this raises questions regarding the system requirements for the much-coveted anthology series.

Can your PC run GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition?

As it turns out, the GTA fan forum has already found the answer to this question, and fans have already spread the word on Twitter. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements to run GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

Minimum requirements:

- Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300

- Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

- 8 GB RAM

- 45 GB Storage Space

- Windows 10

Recommended system specs:

- Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

- Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

- 16 GB RAM

- 45 GB Storage Space

- Windows 10

A glance at these system specifications shows that the game will not be very demanding, which is a thoughtful move from Rockstar Games. Especially since the developer has already started removing existing versions of the classic titles from digital retailers.

Rockstar Games has more good news in store, as it has confirmed that GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition will be coming to iOS and Android in the first half of 2022.

