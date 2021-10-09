Rockstar Games has finally announced GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition.

On October 8, 2021, Rockstar Games discussed what fans could expect from GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. There was a brief teaser featuring old official art. However, it's what Rockstar Games promises that is more interesting to dissect.

It's nearly the 20th anniversary of GTA 3. This single game forever revolutionized the GTA series and made it the iconic franchise that gamers could recognize. It's impossible to overstate how important this game was to Rockstar Games. Now, fans will get the chance to play an improved version of not only GTA 3 but GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas as well.

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition gameplay: Everything announced so far

The Tweet above is Rockstar Games' official announcement regarding GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. Although no gameplay or graphics are shown, Rockstar Games still unveiled some useful information that gamers should know.

Available platforms

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames In honor of the upcoming anniversary, today we are excited to announce that all three games will be coming to current generation platforms later this year in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: rsg.ms/d7c860a In honor of the upcoming anniversary, today we are excited to announce that all three games will be coming to current generation platforms later this year in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: rsg.ms/d7c860a https://t.co/RrbCl1EWLx

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will be made available on the following platforms:

PS5

PS4

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

Nintendo Switch

PC

It's worth noting that PC players can play the game through the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Also, GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will be on Android and iOS devices sometime in the first half of 2022. Rockstar Games doesn't give out a specific date.

They do, however, promise to talk more about the game in the upcoming weeks.

Digital versions of the old games

The three original games (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games will remove the old original games from digital retailers to anticipate GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition's success. Their official statement can be seen on the Rockstar Games Support page, which states:

"With the October 8, 2021 announcement of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher, previous versions and bundles featuring these titles will be removed from console and PC digital retailers as of the week of October 11, 2021."

However, they also state that those who own the original versions of these games can still play them. Gamers can also still download them if they own a copy of these titles.

What does the GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition include?

GTA 3 has the most to improve upon out of the original trilogy (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although Rockstar Games hasn't showcased anything yet, they promise that the GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will include better graphics and "modern gameplay enhancements" for all three games. Those games are GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.

However, these improvements won't take away from the original feeling of these games. It's unknown how Rockstar Games will mix the classic style of these games with the new improvements.

Rockstar Games states that they will reveal more in the upcoming weeks, so fans should stay tuned for that.

GTA Online news

Also Read

The photo Rockstar Games uses on their website for this announcement (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is also a crossover between the GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition and GTA Online to discuss. Rockstar Games states that there will be new clothing and livery options for gamers to get this fall. All of this will be a part of them celebrating GTA 3's 20th anniversary.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod

LIVE POLL Q. Will you buy the GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition? Yes No 0 votes so far