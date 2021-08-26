Will the potential GTA Remastered Trilogy offer a better gameplay experience than GTA 5?

In the midst of all the excitement surrounding GTA 6, fans have another reason to rejoice. There have been rumors that the GTA 3D Universe trilogy will be remastered, which has got them all excited.

With each passing day, a GTA trilogy remaster seems more and more likely to be true. This is merely a rumor that has only recently surfaced, and there has been no official confirmation. Yet most fans have accepted this as fact, and a release appears likely next year.

This has also made some fans bring up an interesting question. Will the remastered trilogy outperform GTA 5 in terms of gameplay?

Will the upcoming GTA Remastered Trilogy provide a more enjoyable gaming experience than GTA 5?

GTA 5 was a revolutionary step in the history of Grand Theft Auto. Rockstar decided to increase the scale considerably since GTA 4, and the result was a resounding success. Its multiplayer component, GTA Online, was an even greater success, although it took years to become economically worthwhile.

However, many fans, especially the veteran GTA players, were left disappointed with GTA 5. They didn't like the direction that Rockstar had taken with the new game in terms of storyline, characters, and gameplay. Complaints were raised regarding how GTA 5 lacked the core aspect of the series.

Fans compared the new game with the previous 3D Universe trilogy. To them, it wasn't just about the nostalgia factor. With prior games, Rockstar was always looking to increase the freedom of gameplay in each subsequent release. The new games felt a lot more restrictive in comparison.

Even with player-based choices and extensive customization, it felt more like a movie than a game. However, according to some, this was bound to happen. The GTA series has always been at the forefront of innovation with each new game. It was only a matter of time before they ran out of ideas.

Fans are anticipating some significant changes in the remastered trilogy. As enjoyable as the 3D Universe trilogy is, those games had several issues. The control scheme for these games wasn't as fluid as in the HD Universe.

The graphics are also far outdated by today's standards. According to reports, the new remasters are being created using the Unreal Engine, with a mix of old and new graphics. If all of these enhancements are implemented, the refurbished titles will undoubtedly be impressive.

The GTA remastered trilogy would be a joy to play even if it weren't for the nostalgia factor. Many GTA fans might even argue that it is better than GTA 5.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul