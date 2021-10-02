5 moments that would be awesome to see recreated in the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

The GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has much potential in making some classic GTA moments look better than before.

Look at the image above. The left side includes the original scene in the Green Sabre mission in GTA San Andreas. The right side uses updated graphics via mods to make it look significantly better. Even so, a fully-funded GTA trilogy remaster can make these moments stand out more.

There are plenty of instances in the original trilogy that have poor lighting, mediocre graphics, and rigid animations. Now imagine those same scenes with modern technology; it would be a night and day difference. A near 20-year difference can change a lot in a video game's presentation.

GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition: Five GTA moments that deserve remastering

Here are the five moments in GTA that would be amazing to see recreated in the GTA Trilogy:

5) Marty Chonks' demise

Several of GTA 3's cut-scenes could use a touch-up in the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. However, the mission, Her Lover, is incredibly simplistic. It involves a cut-scene of Marty Chonks talking to Carl, intending to make the latter become dog food.

It sounds interesting, but the moment only involves the two characters standing still as they are talking to one another. Likewise, Carl has Chonks walk to the car, and that's it.

Adding some animations to this mission would make it more memorable in the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. GTA 3 is the oldest game in the GTA trilogy, so it's not surprising that some moments would seem lackluster.

4) Lance Vance and Tommy Vercetti taking care of Ricardo Diaz

The animations are well-done for the time. However, it would still feel cathartic to see one of GTA Vice City's most memorable scenes updated in the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. It's a huge turning point in the original game as it helps establish Tommy Vercetti as the kingpin of Vice City.

Improving the gun models for the end of the scene would be the most logical fix. It would seem more frightening to see it from Diaz's perspective if that was the case. Besides that, fixing the shading on the characters would be a no-brainer in the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

3) Here we go again

A memorable line and moment in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

The beginning of a video game can often leave an impression on whoever is playing it. CJ's iconic quote right before the player can control him in GTA San Andreas is a good example. It's a simple one-liner, but fans still quote it to this day.

The original moment looked fine for what it was. However, the GTA Trilogy - The Definition can help scratch that nostalgic itch. Depending on how well it's executed, it can help set up the tone for the entire trilogy.

Plus, this quote perfectly embodies how some fans might feel when they play the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

2) The ambush at the beginning of GTA Vice City

Seeing GTA Vice City's introduction in the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition would be superb for several reasons. First, players can see Victor Vance once again (even if it's brief). Second, it features several memorable GTA Vice City characters, so players can see how good they look with the modern engine.

The bullets don't look impressive, but they're easy to fix in this scenario. Adding some blood and bullet wounds can make the ambush appear more serious than it did in the original game.

Of course, Sonny's scenes in the prelude to this moment look too dark at times. The GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition can make the lighting look better to give it a more appropriate gritty esthetic.

1) Big Smoke's betrayal

This iconic moment's location does not mesh well with the natural lighting in GTA San Andreas. As a result, it can be hard to see what's going on most of the time. If it's late, the player will barely see what's happening. Considering how important this moment is, that's not a good sign.

Fortunately, the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition can fix that. It can introduce additional lighting that makes the scene easier to follow, regardless of the in-game time. Plus, some of the animations could be improved upon to make the characters seem less rigid in the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

