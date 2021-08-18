The news of the GTA Remastered Trilogy has been leaked and since then players have been waiting for the remastered versions of their favorite games. The GTA Remastered Trilogy is said to contain remakes of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.

A source told Kotaku that Rockstar Games is working on releasing GTA Remastered Trilogy for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Stadia, and mobile phones. The Remastered Trilogy is set to be released in November 2021 on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and Stadia. The PC and mobile versions are said to be launching in January 2022.

Players are hyped to be getting the remastered versions of their classic games. The Remastered Trilogy was made on Unreal engine, and players hope new graphics look stunning.

5 things the GTA Remastered Trilogy must ensure to live up to fan expectations

Mods

GTA has always been a series that gamers have loved to mod. The modding community will enjoy creating mods for the highly graphical remasters of games. The community expects support for mods for the GTA Remastered Trilogy.

Classic Cheat Codes

Much of the success of the classic GTA games is owed to the cheats in the game. Many players were introduced to the idea of cheat codes with these titles. Having old cheats will create a sense of nostalgia for the players. A lot of players still remember the cheats that the classic trilogy used to have in game.

Better Cut Scenes

One of the main things that Rockstar games can work on to make the GTA Remastered Trilogy a success, is by making realistic cut scenes for the game. Players enjoyed the older games with their polygonal graphics, and it would be a nice change to see real looking people narrating the story for players.

Classic Radio

GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas used some of the best music from the era. Players still love and cherish the music from these games. Having the same radios with High Fidelity audio in the remasters will drastically enhance the gaming experience for the gamers.

Better Handling for Vehicles

The classic games are known to introduce some of the best vehicles in the GTA Universe. Although these vehicles are old and from older games, a lot of these vehicles can be found even in GTA Online today.

Giving these vehicles better handling than their classic variants will enhance the gaming experience for the players by a lot. With advancing time, games have gotten better with physics, and utilizing that to improve that handling of the vehicles will make the GTA Remastered Trilogy much better.

