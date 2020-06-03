GTA 3 PC Cheat Codes

(picture credits: zaccoxtv, youtube)

GTA 3 was a giant step forward for Rockstar Games, as they moved from the top-down perspective of GTA 1 and GTA 2 into the third-person perspective we see today.

GTA 3 was a revolutionary game at the time of its release, because the open-world genre in video gaming had not been explored at the scale of GTA 3 at the time of release. The game offered a large map in Liberty City for the player to explore.

Claude, the game's silent protagonist, finds himself double-crossed in a heist gone wrong. Players must learn to make a name for themselves in Liberty City and move up the ranks of the criminal underworld.

GTA 3 was indeed one of the biggest open-worlds seen in gaming at that point, and the sheer scope of the game made it a giant success. True to Rockstar fashion, there was a large selection of cheats that the player could use.

Cheat Codes for GTA 3 on PC

Invisible Cars: anicesetofwheels

anicesetofwheels Destroy All Cars: bangbangbang

bangbangbang Speed Up Gameplay: boooooring

boooooring Flying Vehicle: chittychittybb

chittychittybb Better Vehicle Handling: cornerslikemad

cornerslikemad 100% Health: gesundheit

gesundheit Tank (Rhino) appears: giveusatank

giveusatank Get All Weapons: gunsgunsguns

gunsgunsguns More Money: ifiwerearichman

ifiwerearichman Change Outfit: ilikedressingup

ilikedressingup Cloudy Weather: ilikescotland

ilikescotland Rainy Weather: ilovescotland

ilovescotland Insane Pedestrians: itsallgoingmaaad

itsallgoingmaaad Super-speedy Game Clock: madweather

madweather Higher Wanted Level: morepoliceplease

morepoliceplease Crank Up Gore: nastylimbscheat

nastylimbscheat Pedestrians Attack: nobodylikesme

nobodylikesme Lower Wanted Level: nopoliceplease

nopoliceplease Foggy Weather: peasoup

peasoup Clear Weather: skincancerforme

skincancerforme Clock Moves Faster: timeflieswhenyou

timeflieswhenyou Pedestrians Fight One Another: weaponsforall

Rockstar indeed set the tone for the rest of the franchise when it came to scope, and of course, the cheats. Cheat codes in games is a tradition Rockstar have upheld in all the GTA games, including GTA 5, which came out in 2013.

It is perhaps one of the last few AAA franchises still incorporating cheat codes in the game.

