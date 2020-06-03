GTA 3 PC Cheat Codes
- GTA 3's release marked the beginning the 3D era of the franchise, and set the bar for open-world games.
- The game had a large map, the likes of which had not been seen before.
GTA 3 was a giant step forward for Rockstar Games, as they moved from the top-down perspective of GTA 1 and GTA 2 into the third-person perspective we see today.
GTA 3 was a revolutionary game at the time of its release, because the open-world genre in video gaming had not been explored at the scale of GTA 3 at the time of release. The game offered a large map in Liberty City for the player to explore.
Claude, the game's silent protagonist, finds himself double-crossed in a heist gone wrong. Players must learn to make a name for themselves in Liberty City and move up the ranks of the criminal underworld.
GTA 3 was indeed one of the biggest open-worlds seen in gaming at that point, and the sheer scope of the game made it a giant success. True to Rockstar fashion, there was a large selection of cheats that the player could use.
Cheat Codes for GTA 3 on PC
- Invisible Cars: anicesetofwheels
- Destroy All Cars: bangbangbang
- Speed Up Gameplay: boooooring
- Flying Vehicle: chittychittybb
- Better Vehicle Handling: cornerslikemad
- 100% Health: gesundheit
- Tank (Rhino) appears: giveusatank
- Get All Weapons: gunsgunsguns
- More Money: ifiwerearichman
- Change Outfit: ilikedressingup
- Cloudy Weather: ilikescotland
- Rainy Weather: ilovescotland
- Insane Pedestrians: itsallgoingmaaad
- Super-speedy Game Clock: madweather
- Higher Wanted Level: morepoliceplease
- Crank Up Gore: nastylimbscheat
- Pedestrians Attack: nobodylikesme
- Lower Wanted Level: nopoliceplease
- Foggy Weather: peasoup
- Clear Weather: skincancerforme
- Clock Moves Faster: timeflieswhenyou
- Pedestrians Fight One Another: weaponsforall
Rockstar indeed set the tone for the rest of the franchise when it came to scope, and of course, the cheats. Cheat codes in games is a tradition Rockstar have upheld in all the GTA games, including GTA 5, which came out in 2013.
It is perhaps one of the last few AAA franchises still incorporating cheat codes in the game.
