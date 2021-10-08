GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition to host gameplay and graphics enhancements while keeping classic look

Rockstar Games has finally announced GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition and what it will include.

There have been several leaks this past month involving this trilogy. Fans heard that this game features GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. These leaks even mentioned how the gameplay and graphics would be improved, but how it would keep its "classic feel." At first, it seemed like a pipe dream, but the leaks continued to reveal more information.

Now, Rockstar Games has revealed that the GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition is real. They start off the official announcement talking about how important GTA 3 was to them and how it's approaching its 20th anniversary. Rockstar Games then goes on to briefly mention its two "equally legendary games" (GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas).

"Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will feature across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals."

Rockstar Games doesn't go into detail on what exactly the "modern gameplay enhancements" are for the three games. Their message does echo the similar sentiment found in the older leaks of how it will feel like the classic games, but with various improvements.

The GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition doesn't have an official release date yet. Rockstar Games states that they will reveal more in the upcoming weeks. One important piece of news includes how the game will be on Android and iOS devices in the first half of 2022.

Rockstar Games will also remove the digital versions of these original games next week, starting on October 11, 2021. It's unknown which digital retailers will remove them. GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will be the main way to play these three old games, once the original titles are taken off digital retailers.

Note: Players who have the old versions of these games can still play them.

Other news on the GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition

An example of a new shirt (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games doesn't showcase what the graphical improvements or new modern gameplay additions are. However, the game will be on the following platforms:

PS5

PS4

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

Nintendo Switch

PC (via Rockstar Games Launcher)

Also Read

There are also some news about the GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition in relation to GTA Online. The latter game will get some new clothing and livery options to help celebrate the GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Rockstar Games also promises many more surprises for GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod

LIVE POLL Q. Are you hyped for the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition? Yes No 3 votes so far