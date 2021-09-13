GTA 3, GTA Vice City, & GTA San Andreas remastered files found in alleged GeForce NOW database leak

The GTA remastered trilogy rumors have got a second wind thanks to a recent leak. An alleged Nvidia GeForce NOW database leak has revealed game files hinting at the remastered trilogy.

Fans have been looking forward to the possibility of a 3D trilogy remaster ever since the rumors came up earlier this year. Many of them feel that this is the best thing possible since GTA 6 is unlikely to arrive anytime soon.

The recent trailer for the Expanded and Enhanced edition has also got most of them disappointed. Hence, the majority of fans are undoubtedly hyped for this information.

Supposed GeForce NOW database leak hints at the possibility of a GTA Remastered Trilogy

A new GeForce NOW leak reveals remastered versions of #GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, together with a PC port of GTA: Liberty City Stories made by Lucid Games. #RockstarGames



SOURCE: https://t.co/sqco00MaxB pic.twitter.com/D0uktm54yp — GTA Series Videos (@GTASeries) September 13, 2021

A C++ developer named Ighor July has uncovered a massive number of games listed for GeForce NOW. Among the list, the most exciting names for GTA fans were the 3D trilogy remasters. Besides this, it appears that GTA Liberty City Stories is finally getting a PC port and is allegedly being developed by Lucid Games.

GeForce NOW is a cloud gaming service run by Nvidia. It works similarly to PS Now and Stadia, among others, and is available on Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Shield TV, and Chromebook devices. Through this service, players can remotely stream and play a video game using the provider's server.

The GTA 3D Universe trilogy was the series that cemented Rockstar's status as the king of open-world games in the gaming industry. GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas are played by many to this day and have their own dedicated fan communities that mod the game and keep it fresh. A remaster for these games is sure to give fans something to cheer about while they wait for GTA 6.

The news has since been shared by GTA informants across the internet. The following post also contains the GitHub link to the original file for those interested:

GTA III, Vice City, San Andreas Remasters have been found listed within GeForce NOW database leak.https://t.co/4raOQfLc9Q https://t.co/GUxBdP2PZZ — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) September 13, 2021

None of this can be accepted as fact as long as an official announcement isn't made. But for the time being, GTA fans can remain cautiously optimistic about some good news.

