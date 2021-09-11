What GTA 5 fans noticed about the recent trailer

The next-gen release of GTA 5 will arrive in 2022 and players can only look over its trailer in the meantime.

When the trailer was released, it was met with critical disapproval. Fans were disappointed over the lack of major updates, both with features and the graphics. The delay into next year doesn't help matters. Regardless, there are a few noticeable details about the new trailer.

Remember, this is a gameplay showcase. The trailer is meant to show the technical capabilities of newer consoles and doesn't reveal much about the next-gen GTA 5.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Here is what GTA 5 fans noticed about the new trailer

There isn't much in the way of hidden secrets. GTA 5 has now been released on three console generations. Rockstar Games did promise a better experience for their players. Here are the main takeaways from the recent trailer.

It's been delayed until March 2022

The biggest news about the upcoming release is the inevitable delay. Rockstar Games claims it was done to polish GTA 5 on newer consoles. Until then, players will have to wait half a year.

Faster transitions between GTA 5 protagonists

This is the most obvious takeaway from the recent trailer. Next-gen releases for GTA 5 will now have seamless character transitions. The video above is how it used to be. Players would have to wait a while before switching over.

The next-gen release makes it a seamless process. During the trailer, the transition from Michael to Trevor is almost instant. It's one of the major positives of the upcoming release, a welcome addition.

Slightly better graphics

There are slight improvements in the graphics department. Broken window shards can be seen when Michael crashes his vehicle. There are also more natural lighting effects. It's best seen in the glow of sunlight. The shadows are also a nice touch. Otherwise, there isn't much else to say.

There isn't much difference between the old and the new

A YouTuber named TheProfessional has made a recent video about the showcase. He compared the graphics of the PS4 with the PS5 trailer and revealed there weren't many changes beyond the lighting and shadows. The trailer also lacks new features besides seamless transitions.

A good number of fans were disappointed in the trailer. With the long wait for GTA 6, they wanted something more than just another GTA 5 port. There has been a lot of criticism directed at Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive.

Also Read

Again, it was a game showcase. Due to recent delays, Rockstar Games can always reveal more in the future. They have the time to do so. But for now, some players are unhappy with the trailer.

Edited by R. Elahi