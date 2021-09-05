5 reasons why GTA Online players want crossplay

GTA Online players would love to play with their friends on different consoles, yet the lack of crossplay prevents it.

Crossplay is what allows players with different hardware to play with each other. GTA Online noticeably lacks this feature. The only crossplay available is between consoles of the same company. For example, PS4 players can play with PS5 players. GTA Online players have been asking for this feature for a while now.

Of course, crossplay does present its own problems. This is especially true for PC users. Unfortunately, it's not a feasible option due to rampant cheating on PC systems.

However, that doesn't mean there shouldn't be crossplay between consoles. GTA Online players would love compatibility between the PlayStation and Xbox systems.

Five reasons why GTA Online players would like crossplay

5) Crossplay allows faster queues

Loading times have always been an issue with GTA Online players. Sometimes it takes forever to find a session. However, crossplay could potentially reduce the wait as it combines several different communities together.

The end result is more populated lobbies. Players don't want to spend most of their time looking at the clock. They want to get right into the game.

4) A stronger community of players

GTA Online lobbies are highly populated in the PS4 and Xbox One communities. However, there is potential to make it even bigger. Every game must strive for a strong player base. Amongst many other perks, it gives players the opportunity to meet new people.

Crossplay would allow these two communities to finally connect with each other. As previously stated, it would help prevent dead lobbies.

3) Players don't want to start over on a new system

Cross saves are a crucial feature. GTA Online players would love to link their accounts to different platforms. Unfortunately, there are no cross saves with GTA Online. As it stands, players have to start from scratch.

PS3 and Xbox 360 suffer the most in this regard. Since GTA Online is shutting down, there is no way to transfer accounts to newer consoles. Players are more than likely to stop playing altogether.

2) It's time for Rockstar Games to update their current model

GTA Online was a product of its time. Back in 2013, crossplay wasn't nearly as common as it is now. Fortnite and Rocket League have shown why crossplay models can be successful. With that in mind, Rockstar Games needs to do the same.

Again, it doesn't have to involve a PC. There are too many hackers using cheating devices. Crossplay is best with different consoles.

1) It's easier to play with friends on different platforms

This is the biggest reason why GTA Online players want crossplay. They might have friends who use a different console. However, GTA Online does not support crossplay. Therefore, players can only hang out with their friends if they run the same platforms. Suffice to say, this poses a major problem.

Most players only want crossplay to play with their friends. They shouldn't be forced to rely on the same platform, especially if they have different tastes.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

