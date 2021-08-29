Why is Los Santos a great starting location in GTA San Andreas?

Every game has its starting location; for GTA San Andreas, it makes an impact right away with Los Santos.

Based on Los Angeles in the real world, Los Santos is a multicultural city. GTA San Andreas players will see everything from the glitz to the ghettos. This is where the game begins and ends for Carl Johnson, better known as CJ. He will have to eventually take control of the city.

Los Santos is such a memorable location that Rockstar Games reimagined it for GTA 5. Since it serves as a tutorial level, it had to make a first impression on the players. GTA San Andreas might have a large map, yet Los Santos remains a defining part of the game.

Here is why Los Santos is a great starting location in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas players will remember the orange tinted skies of Los Santos. When they first arrived, they had to start from scratch. However, there is no better city to make a name for themselves. Los Santos is the first slice of the delicious pie that is GTA San Andreas.

A different look at criminal life

Previous games in the series dealt with gang conflicts. However, it has now taken center stage in GTA San Andreas. The game heavily expands on the concept of gang warfare. Players will represent the Grove Street Families as they go up against the Ballas and Vagos. It's a bloody struggle for survival.

Rockstar Games wanted to bring authenticity to Los Santos. They consulted with the likes of DJ Pooh and Estevan Oriol, who informed them about urban culture in the 90's. Everything from radio stations to scripted dialog feels realistic.

When the players first set foot in Los Santos, they knew exactly what to expect. It's not going to be easy for CJ as there are rival gangs in every corner. As a result, players had to rely on their allies.

Meeting the memorable characters for the first time

Los Santos is home to some of the most unforgettable characters in the series. Whether it's Big Smoke or Ryder, they could only possibly live in Los Santos. They perfectly represent the gangster lifestyle. As a result, expect them to get involved in various hijinx.

CJ has really good chemistry with the Grove Street Families. Some of the funniest moments in the game take place in Los Santos. These include Big Smoke's infamous order, Ryder trying to find his water, and OG Loc's painful freestyle raps. GTA San Andreas finds a good mix of drama and comedy.

So much to do, so little time

There are a lot of activities in Los Santos. Not all of them are gang related, but they are a memorable part of the game. For example, players might engage in turf wars. The streets will not be safe unless players expand their reach. They can also spray tag various locations.

GTA San Andreas players can also try out new sports activities. Right at the start of the game, players will learn how to ride a BMX bike. They can try out trick moves at a local skate park. There are also basketball courts, swimming events, and hotring races.

There are plenty of sights to see. For instance, players can make their way to the Los Santos Tower. It's the tallest building in the entire city. And if they reach the rooftop, they can jump off with a parachute.

Eventually, the player realizes how big the world is

Remember, Los Santos is only the starting point for GTA San Andreas. They still have to visit San Fierro and Las Venturas. Players spend the entire first act in one major location. By the time they leave, they realize what is in store for them. From the countryside to the desert landscape, every place feels different.

Los Santos allows players to familiarize themselves. It gives them a small appetizer before the main course meal. Eventually, they are thrown out of their comfort zone. Players will now have to explore the entire state of San Andreas. The game is only going to get crazier and more action-packed.

Los Santos is truly an iconic location

Players feel right at home in Los Santos. All they have to do is get into a vehicle, listen to some gangster rap, and perform a few drive-bys. This is a great introduction to the world of GTA San Andreas.

Los Santos is mainly important in the beginning and ending of the story. By the time players return, it's like a homecoming for a king. GTA San Andreas players will take back what is rightfully theirs.

At the end of the day, Los Santos remains one of the most popular locations.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul