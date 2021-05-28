Five famous celebrities who hosted radio stations in the GTA series

One of the defining aspects of the GTA series is the soundtrack. Given its high-profile status, celebrity involvement is inevitable.

Since GTA 4, Rockstar Games prefers to limit celebrity voice acting to lesser-known talents. However, this rule doesn't necessarily apply to their radio stations.

From San Andreas to GTA 5, careful listeners might recognize a few voices. One prominent example is the posh Cara Delevingne from GTA 5.

Radio personalities add flavor to their respective stations. Rockstar understands the significance of these stations, so they hand out the checkbook for celebrity appearances.

Although their role is relatively minor, these radio DJs serve an essential function — breathing life into the world of GTA.

Five celebrity radio hosts from the GTA series

5) Kenny Loggins

Kenny Loggins (Image via Grammy)

In GTA 5, Kenny Loggins plays himself as the head DJ for Los Santos Rock Radio. The American singer and songwriter is known for catchy songs like "I'm Alright," "Meet Me Halfway," and "This Is It."

A fixture of various musical genres, Loggins has won an Emmy and two Grammy awards for his work.

His smooth voice guides the rock tracks in Los Santos radio. Despite his age, Loggins sounds like a 20-year-old with his comforting reassurances. While his advice is questionable, he says it with such a calm and collected demeanor. Players cannot help but laugh at what he says.

4) Axl Rose

Axl Rose (Image via Rolling Stone)

Axl Rose certainly made a name for himself in the world of rock and roll. The lead singer and guitarist for Guns N' Roses assumes the role of Tommy "The Nightmare" Smith. He hosts the radio station K-DST in San Andreas.

Tommy Smith shares striking similarities with his real-life counterpart. Both of them were former musicians who were once widely successful. However, their careers went downhill after they left their bands to perform solo. They still hold resentment over their former bandmates, who achieved more afterward.

Interestingly, Axl Rose does have a song in San Andreas, but it's not from K-DST. The Guns N' Roses song "Welcome to the Jungle" can be found on Radio X, an alternative rock station. By comparison, K-DST plays classic rock.

3) DJ Pooh

DJ Pooh (Image via GTA Wiki)

DJ Pooh is an important figure in GTA history. The legendary rapper was the one who brought in Young Maylay to voice act Carl Johnson in San Andreas. He not only wrote but also produced San Andreas, but later returned to GTA 5 and Online as head DJ of West Coast Classics.

He may very well be the brainchild of several classic lines throughout the entire series. The rapper also makes a physical appearance in the Cayo Perrico heist as himself. DJ Pooh was a creative consultant for GTA 5 and Online, which explains his recent cameo in Cayo Perrico.

In real life, DJ Pooh produced albums for highly successful rappers, including 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Cube. His influence is felt throughout rap and video game culture.

2) Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne (Image via Variety)

A self-proclaimed "world-class beatboxer," Cara Delevingne hosts Non-Stop Pop FM in GTA 5. The famous model and actress is a high-class socialite who reaffirms her love for music. In addition to her appearance, the 28-year-old's soft English accent certainly won over the hearts of many GTA players.

Cara tells her listeners to just keeping dancing, stop worrying about everything, and just have fun. She brings up the energy levels for her pop station, delivering songs from famous artists like Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna. It's one of the more popular radio stations for this reason alone.

Live, love, and learn — these are the central tenants of Cara's philosophy. The music is happy, lively, and active. Even if players are in a bad mood, they can make themselves feel better and turn up the radio for non-stop pop.

1) Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean (Image via Rolling Stone)

Blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM is a popular GTA 5 radio station. The host is none other than multiple award winner Frank Ocean. Through a fusion of jazz and funk, he completely reinvigorated the R&B scene.

Anytime a player cruises the highway in a fast car, Frank Ocean provides the proper background noise for the experience.

His radio station was put into GTA 5 and Online after the Doomsday Heist update back in 2017. Frank Ocean is arguably one of the biggest celebrity names in GTA radio history, given his vast number of successful music industry ventures.

He certainly makes himself known as the sound of Los Santos.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's GTA section improve. Do take this 30 sec survey, now!