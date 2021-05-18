Will GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition be showcased at E3 2021?

Even with all the hype surrounding the PS5 during its reveal event, Rockstar Games still managed to get some spotlight on itself and the GTA franchise. At the top of the show, they dropped a trailer for a game that many did not see coming.

As the Rockstar logo splashed across the scene, the entire gaming community held its breath in shock and anticipation. That tension quickly deflated and turned into confusion as the trailer revealed it to be an Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5.

The game was announced and scheduled for release in the second half of 2021. However, most puzzling is that since then, the publisher hasn't made any announcement or update on GTA 5 or even a release date.

With Take-Two Interactive announced as part of E3 2021, GTA fans are waiting with bated breath for Rockstar to come through with at least an update.

What are the chances of a Rockstar Games and GTA presentation during E3 2021?

Many major publishers have confirmed their presence at E3 2021, including Take-Two Interactive. However, Sony, who has historically had a strong relationship with Rockstar and the GTA franchise, will notably be absent from this year's E3.

Since the days of GTA 3, the PlayStation brand and GTA have been attached at the hip at every turn. Rockstar typically has always had a timed-exclusivity deal with Sony.

The relationship further strengthened as Sony chose to kick off their PS5 Reveal Event with a trailer for GTA 5. Along with that, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be privy to free bonuses in GTA Online until the release of the next-gen edition of the game.

With Sony choosing to sit this one out again, many were concerned whether E3 2021 will be where Rockstar decides to showcase its upcoming release. Take-Two Interactive is one of the biggest video game companies, with multiple mega-publishers under its umbrella, including industry juggernauts 2K.

While the most optimistic in the bunch are hedging their bets on a GTA 5 update come E3 2021, many are skeptical whether that will be the case. Given Rockstar's continued relationship with Sony, it won't be surprising if GTA 5 receives a new trailer during a State of Play live stream.