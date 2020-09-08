The GTA franchise is undoubtedly one of the most popular game series in history. The quality of the games and the brilliant story-telling have been two of the best selling points of the franchise, and a lot of that can be credited to the creativity of its developers.

Over the years, there have been more than a handful of celebrities who have lent their voices to the GTA series. They have either played some fun cameo characters or full-fledged characters of their own.

In this article, we take a look at the 5 best celebrity voice actor roles in the entirety of the GTA series.

5 best celebrity voice actor roles in the GTA series

1) Ray Liotta as Tommy Vercetti

Ray Liotta and Tommy Vercetti (Image credits: Pinterest)

Tommy Vercetti is arguably the most loved protagonist in the GTA series. A character who we all rooted for, Tommy was portrayed by the indomitable Ray Liotta, who is himself known for starring in Goodfellas as the real-life mobster, Henry Hill.

Liotta brought the same criminal genius feel to Tommy and made us root for the morally complex hero as he rose in the world of crime and took over Vice City.

2) Samuel L. Jackson as Frank Tenpenny

Samuel L. Jackson and Frank Tenpenny (Image credits: WhatCulture)

Before he won our hearts as Nick Fury in the Marvel Universe, Samuel L. Jackson stole the show as the highly detestable Frank Tenpenny in GTA San Andreas.

The corrupt police official that we often had to deal with in the game was expertly voiced by Jackson, who made us hate and love the villain all at once. Samuel L. Jackson’s role in GTA San Andreas is definitely a very memorable one.

3) Kyle MacLachlan as Donald Love

Kyle Maclachlan and Donald Love (Image credits: Digital Spy)

While Donald Love was a character in a number of other GTA games, his role in GTA 3 was portrayed by the popular actor, Kyle Maclachlan.

Having been a part of popular movies such as Blue Velvet and Showgirls as well as famous TV series such as Sex and the City, Kyle Maclachlan did a great job playing the character of Donald Love, who sent Toni Cipriani on a multitude of missions in GTA 3.

4) Timothy Spall as Barry Mickelthwaite

Timothy Spall and Barry (Image credits: Digital Spy)

While Phil Collins, the English musician, also had a cameo in GTA Vice City Stories, it is the role of his manager in the game that we have chosen to highlight.

The manager, Barry Mickelthwaite, was played by Timothy Spall, the English actor who is known for more roles than we can count but is most popular perhaps for his portrayal of Peter Pettigrew in the Harry Potter movie series.

5) Kevin McKidd as Jezz Torrent

Kevin McKidd and Jezz Torrent (Image credits: Digital Spy)

Kevin McKidd, known for his roles in popular movies and television shows, has also always found time for video games.

Apart from voicing Jezz Torrent, a member of the band, Love Fist, which features in GTA Vice City, McKidd has also voiced the ever-popular Captain John “Soap” Mactavish in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare series.