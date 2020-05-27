GTA 5: The voice actors behind the characters

(Left to right) Steven Ogg, Shawn Fonteno and Ned Luke. Image: Reddit

Voice acting is one of the most difficult jobs out there and a lot of work goes into making the characters lively and vivacious, particularly in games such as GTA 5. Actors and Directors work their heart and soul to give voice to the characters and also ensure proper potential reactions of the characters. Voice actors may not be as famous as movie actors but they do work hard to give you a great gaming experience.

You might have played GTA 5 multiple times but do you know the actors who gave voice to your favourite characters? Check out the following actors who are the voices behind the interesting characters of GTA 5

Voices behind the characters of GTA 5

Michael De Santa (Ned Luke)

Michael De Santa (Ned Luke). Image: Pinterest.

One of the three main protagonists of GTA 5, Michael De Santa wanted to live a calm and relaxing life in Los Santos only to have his past demons to pull him back into his old ways of living. Giving voice to this morally complex character is the American actor, Ned Luke. Ned Luke has been the inspiration behind the physical build of the character as well.

Trevor Philips (Steven Ogg)

Trevor Philips (Steven Ogg). Image: Pinterest.

If you have seen The Walking Dead, then you probably know Steven Ogg by now. Ogg is also the voice of Trevor Philips, another one of the three protagonists. Ogg does a good job of giving the voice to this aggressive but loyal character. Being a Canadian actor, Ogg was a great fit to portray Philips’s Canadian background through his accent.

Franklin Clinton (Shawn Fonteno)

Franklin Clinton (Shawn Fonteno). Image: Pinterest.

Shawn Fonteno also known as Solo is not only the actor who voiced Franklin Clinton, one of the main protagonists, but also a famous rapper. Motion capture technology was used to record his voice for GTA 5 and hence you can see a lot of similarities, between the actor and the character, based on their body language and way of speaking.

Amanda De Santa (Vicki Van Tassel)

Amanda De Santa (Vicki Van Tassel). Image: Imgur

An actress with a wide range of talent, Vicki Van Tassel, is the one who portrayed the character Amanda De Santa, wife of Michael De Santa. Even though Amanda is not a main character, she is one of the reasons why Michael reignited the criminal activities of his past.

Devin Weston (Jonathan Walker)

Devin Weston (Jonathan Walker). Image: Imgur

Popular TV show actor, Jonathan Walker is the voice behind the main protagonist of GTA 5. The malice and angst in the voice of Devon Weston is beautifully portrayed by Walker.