5 reasons why GTA San Andreas players like San Fierro

San Fierro is another memorable spot on road trips throughout the San Andreas state, which is why GTA players like it so much.

Based off real-life San Francisco, it's only the second of three major cities in San Andreas. San Fierro provides GTA players with several unforgettable moments, which range from awesome side characters to explosive conclusions to storylines. Carl Johnson is finally making a name for himself in this city.

San Fierro may not be as recognizable as Los Santos or Las Venturas, but it remains a well-liked location. There is more to the area than just the sights and sounds, although they are huge factors.

San Fierro is a welcome change of pace for San Andreas players, since this is where the cream rises to the top.

Five reasons why San Fierro is liked by GTA San Andreas players

#5 - There are several likable characters here (with one exception)

GTA players fondly remember the recognizable cast of colorful characters in San Andreas. San Fierro just so happens to be fully stocked with them. Wu Zi Mu is the most prominent - he is a blind Triad leader of the Mountain Cloud Boys. With ungodly luck by his side, Woozie remains a trustworthy friend of CJ.

Speaking of which, GTA players finally have friends they can rely on. Along with the Triads, CJ also set up a decent garage with the likes of Cesar Vialpando, Dwayne, and Jethro.

After losing almost everything in Los Santos, CJ's luck finally turns around. He has a reliable crew he can trust, not just backstabbers like Ryder.

Unfortunately, there is one problematic element amongst San Fierro residents - Zero. He gives GTA players some of the most difficult missions in the entire game, such as the notoriously hated Supply Lines.

#4 - Exports and Imports

Once CJ helps out Cesar with the mission Customs Fast Track, GTA players gain access to a new series of side missions. Known as Exports and Imports, players can deliver certain vehicles for monetary value.

San Fierro is arguably a great place to customize vehicles. Not only does the player own a garage that can store several vehicles, they can also take advantage of the Exports and Imports. It does require them to look for vehicles, but they can make good money in this location.

Once a GTA player delivers a vehicle, they can now purchase it anytime they want. It can be rather convenient if they're looking for a specific vehicle and not relying on pure luck and spawn locations.

#3 - CJ takes care of most of his enemies

The Loco Syndicate is a dangerous ally of the traitorous Big Smoke, who oversees large-scale crack operations throughout San Andreas. After his shocking betrayal of the Grove Street Families, they lost significant power in Los Santos. After his brother Sweet is sent to prison, it becomes personal for CJ.

San Fierro is the first time GTA players can finally get back at their enemies. CJ not only eliminates most of the Loco Syndicate, he also gets revenge on former Grove Street member Ryder.

Once CJ blows up the drug factory, he deals a huge blow to Big Smoke and his criminal empire.

The GTA player is no longer a small-time street hustler. They now run San Fierro as a major base of operations.

#2 - It’s a nicer looking area

San Fierro is a striking contrast from Los Santos. Whereas the streets of Los Santos are poverty-stricken with drug addicts and dealers, San Fierro is relatively safer. While there are local gangs, they aren't nearly as hostile as the Ballas and Vagos in Los Santos.

Despite the foggy weather and high chances of rain, San Fierro is a beautiful city. It's an urban landscape full of lush green parks and historical landmarks. Even local safehouses are much nicer to visit, such as expensive hotel suites.

While the graphics are somewhat outdated, San Fierro still retains a pristine beauty. GTA fans would love a San Andreas remaster, if not for the fact places like San Fierro can be visually updated.

#1 - San Fierro is fun to explore

Open-world exploration is the name of the game for Rockstar. They pride themselves in giving their players a chance to lose themselves in San Andreas. There are several collectibles that are quite enticing, such as Snapshots, which offer rewards like weapon spawns.

San Fierro also offers several interesting locations for GTA fans to explore. One example is the Windy Windy Windy Windy Street, which is exactly what the name suggests. Players can also buy a safehouse in this location.

San Andreas is a monumental achievement in open-world exploration, to which San Fierro massively contributes with its urban locales.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

