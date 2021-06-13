3 hidden signs that Ryder was going to betray CJ in GTA San Andreas

Ryder betraying CJ in GTA San Andreas is certainly something most players and fans were not expecting. This twist in the story is surely the most unexpected twist of all time.

GTA San Andreas' story is filled with action, and Rockstar Games has done an amazing job in character development as well. So it is natural that players might have missed certain things that foretold Ryder's betrayal all along.

3 hidden signs that foretold Ryder’s betrayal in GTA San Andreas

#1 - Ballas being gentle on Ryder

Ballas didn't shoot Ryder during the chase(Image via libertycity.net)

Players are launched into the turbulent world of GTA San Andreas right from the very first mission of the game.

CJ, Sweet, Big Smoke, and Ryder are being pursued by Ballas, the gang that Ryder later joined and betrayed Grove Street Families for. The players and their gang then get on bikes and try to outrun the Ballas, who only targets Sweet and his brother, CJ, and leave Ryder and Big Smoke

This very first scene foretells Ryder’s betrayal in GTA San Andreas. It’s a detail that can be missed quite easily.

#2 - Green Sabre

Green Sabre was the vehicle that killed CJ's mother (Image via Grand Theft Wiki)

In this mission, CJ decides to take revenge on Ballas. However, CJ gets a call from Cesar, who wanted to meet him.

Cesar and CJ meet in a car at a location under the freeway north of Verdant Bluffs. They later see some members of Ballas, along with Ryder, Big Smoke, and others, leave in a green Sabre the same car that was used in the killing of CJ's mother.

#3 - Ryder agrees to sell drugs with Big Smoke

Ryder agreed to sell drugs with Smoke (Image via Reddit)

Players will remember how Grove Street Families began to lose influence, power and money to their main competitors, the Ballas. Due to their stand against the sale of drugs, Ballas rose to fame.

Big Smoke tried to persuade Sweet about the advantages of selling drugs but failed. He later meets Ryder at home, where he persuades Ryder to join the Ballas with him. Ryder later accepts the offer, which is another minute detail that forecasts Ryder's betrayal.

