5 most memorable vehicles in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas features a number of mind-blowing vehicles, each more compelling in nature than the other.

While some vehicles successfully made it to the center of the stage, others silently took a seat behind the curtains, away from all the spotlight.

This article talks about 5 of the most memorable vehicles featured in GTA San Andreas.

What are the most memorable vehicles from GTA San Andreas?

#5 The Hotring Racer

The Hotring Racer (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Hotring Racer takes inspiration from NASCAR racers. GTA San Andreas features a plethora of great vehicles but none quite eclipse the popularity of The Hotring Racer.

As the telltale name of the vehicle suggests, it's one of the fastest vehicles in GTA San Andreas and makes for one heck of a thrill ride. Its top speed was recorded at a whopping 136 mph, which was quite a big deal back when GTA San Andreas was still hot in the gaming world.

#4 The Bullet

The Bullet (Image via GTA Wiki)

One cannot talk about the most iconic vehicles from GTA San Andreas without talking about the magnificent Bullet.

While most cars in the game perform fairly well, not all are worth gawking at. The Bullet, on the other hand, is a sight to behold. Its sleek and sturdy body is made of two primary colors. One covers the overall framework, whereas the other makes a clean swipe through the middle, giving it a classic Ford GT40 look.

Not only is the Bullet incredibly fast in a straight line, it's also got extremely high acceleration and nippy handling, making it one of the best vehicles featured in GTA San Andreas.

#3 The Infernus

The Infernus (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA San Andreas fans will know that no vehicle can outclass the Infernus in the fast lane.

Recorded at 150 mph, it's the fastest vehicle in GTA San Andreas. As if that wasn't enough of a deal, the car boasts incredible speed and overall performance. Its handling barely seems to require any input and its butter-smooth wheels always make a great case for themselves.

#2 The Turismo

The Turismo (Image via GTA Wiki)

Just when players thought Rockstar couldn't make GTA San Andreas any more thrilling, the Turismo hit the virtual market with a bang, quickly becoming the all-consuming obsession of players.

In the looks department, the Turismo is all pride and arrogance, clad in the most vibrant, badass shade of red. The Turismo was the vehicle that players opted for when they wanted all eyes on them.

Though its exact speed is not recorded anywhere, the Turismo was considered to be one of the fastest vehicles in GTA San Andreas.

#1 The Comet

The Comet (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Comet may not be the fastest vehicle in GTA San Andreas, but it's certainly one of the most memorable vehicles as it made an appearance in almost every Grand Theft Auto game.

Recorded at a top speed of 125 mph, it may not be the fastest vehicle out there, but it's definitely smooth and powerful enough to leave many of its contemporaries in the dust.