How to give money to other players in GTA Online

GTA Online does allow players to give money to their friends, but it can be tricky to navigate the menu.

It seems rather complicated trying to give money to others. Readers would think GTA Online players could deposit money into other bank accounts, which is clearly not the case. Many users have a hard time understanding how they can give money to others.

Unfortunately, GTA Online doesn't let gamers simply give money away for free. There has to be a catch. Otherwise, they can use hacks to disrupt the economy.

Luckily, there is a way. All they need to do is complete a certain objective. By doing so, they will be given the option.

Here are a few ways to give money to GTA Online players

GTA Online players are always looking for ways to make money. However, it can be rather tricky for newer gamers. Sometimes, they need a friend to help them out.

That is why it's essential to use the interaction menu. Here is how they can give money to each other in GTA Online.

Sharing earnings

What users need to do is access the interaction menu. When they click on Inventory, they will see an option that says Cash. If it's grayed out, that means they will have to perform a few jobs. They can only share money from these specific missions.

When a job is complete, players now have the option to share money with their friends. This remains the only viable method to give money away. It isn't as simple as freely handing it over.

Rockstar Games doesn't want gamers to abuse the system through various hacks. Otherwise, they lose money while players gain it.

Benefits of giving away money

Sometimes, Rockstar likes to hold events by giving away free money. However, users have to perform specific tasks. While it's often generous, some players complain that the developer takes too long to deliver the money.

As a result, they have to rely on themselves and their friends. If they get the chance, they can always share money after a job or mission.

This allows certain gamers to catch up if they are lagging behind. Everything in GTA Online can be very expensive, so it's good to have some cash windfall.

Be careful not to use hacks

Rockstar will make sudden moves on players who cheat the system. GTA Online hackers might sometimes leave money drops, only for users to pick them up. This might result in a ban or rollback of these items.

The reason for this is simple. The publisher wants GTA Online gamers to purchase Shark Cards, whose microtransactions make them millions of dollars every year. As a result, they don't take chances on cheats.

If GTA Online players want to give money away, they cannot rely on hacks. Else, they run the risk of losing their accounts.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer