What are the system requirements for GTA 5 PC?

Before players try out GTA 5 PC, they should always be aware of the system requirements.

There are multiple reasons why players should consider the PC version. For starters, it always updates itself online. Therefore, GTA 5 PC won't be left in the dust like the previous console generation. Some players also prefer a keyboard and mouse setup. Regardless, they should meet their system requirements.

GTA 5 PC should run on most systems. A few years ago, Rockstar Games updated their official website. They are now giving specific instructions on how to get the right setup.

GTA 5 PC system requirements use a good video card, sound card, and processor. Players also need to store a good amount of memory.

What are the GTA 5 PC system requirements?

GTA 5 PC is perfect for those without consoles (Image via Rockstar Games)

As previously stated, Rockstar Games offers system requirements to run GTA 5 PC. This article covers both the minimum and maximum specifications.

The minimum requirements

First of all, players should have an operating system. Here are the ones that Rockstar Games recommends:

Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Windows 8 64 Bit

Windows 8.1 64 Bit

Players will now have to use a processor with four CPUs. It is recommended to use either of these processors:

Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 with 2.40GHz

AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor with 2.5GHz

Afterwards, players can try out any of these video cards:

AMD HD 4870 1GB

NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB

Last but not least, players will need the following:

Memory space of up to 4GB

A sound card that is compatible with 100% DirectX 10

HDD space of up to 65GB

GTA 5 PC made good use of optimization at the time of release. However, the minimum requirements are rather outdated now. There are noticeable drops in the frame rate and simply put, 30 frames per second will cause lag during the gameplay.

System recommendations per Rockstar Games

Players should consider the best setup. There are noticeable changes between the minimum and maximum system requirements. For example, Rockstar Games suggests the following processors:

AMD X8 FX-8350 with 4GHZ

Intel Core i5 3470 with 3.2GHZ

Rockstar Games also requires better video cards. These components will render and display better visuals. Here are the ones they suggested instead:

AMD HD7870 2GB

NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB

Finally, running GTA 5 PC at maximum graphics requires 8GB of memory space. Everything else should be the same.

Keep in mind the following

Rockstar Games does recommend GTA 5 PC players sign up for their Social Club. Online installation requires users to log into their network. Predictably, they also need an internet connection, in addition to authentication software.

As long as GTA 5 remains popular, it will constantly be updated. PC users should keep that in mind, since their system requirement might change over the years.

The publisher warns that any unlisted specifications may not support GTA 5 PC, at least for system requirements.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

