5 GTA 5 features exclusive to enhanced and PC versions

With the upcoming release of next-gen ports of GTA 5, it's important to look back at the difference between the original and enhanced versions.

When GTA 5 was first released back in 2013, Rockstar decided to port the game to (at the time) current-gen consoles in 2014. They also didn't have the PC versions ready until 2015.

Nonetheless, there are major differences between the original PS3/Xbox 360 versions and the ones for PS4/Xbox One/PC.

Known as the enhanced versions, Rockstar has given GTA 5 players unique features that are exclusive to PC and most eight-generation consoles.

This is especially important for GTA Online players, since only the enhanced versions of the game allow them access to future updates.

5 exclusive features present only in enchanced and PC versions of GTA 5

#5 - First-person mode

One of the biggest features added to the PC and enhanced versions of GTA 5 was the first-person mode. For the first time in GTA history, players can gain a new perspective as they shoot and drive around Los Santos and Blaine County.

It's a completely different way to play - players can select the first-person mode to challenge themselves. GTA 5 is an entirely distinctive experience, almost like playing a new game.

It's what makes the PC and enhanced versions truly stand out to its predecessor.

First-person mode takes some getting used to, especially when driving in a vehicle. Nonetheless, it's an adrenaline rush that flows through the bloodstreams of GTA players.

It's a must-have feature for the game.

#4 - Updated GTA Online

GTA Online is arguably the main reason why players even purchase GTA 5. However, only newer versions of GTA 5 allow players to constantly update the online mode.

Older players miss out on up-to-date heists, such as the Diamond Casino and Cayo Perico robberies.

Eventually, GTA Online stopped adding new content for PS3 and Xbox 360 owners. The final one was the second half of the Ill-Gotten Gains update, released in July 2015.

From that point forward, every subsequent update was exclusive to PC and eight-generation consoles.

It's the end of an era for the original players of GTA Online. In a way, it represents a time capsule of what it was like before the crazy updates. There weren't as many new heists, but there also wasn't futuristic weaponry, flying cars, and orbital cannons.

It was relatively peaceful by comparison.

#3 - Players can now control animals

Peyote plants are hidden collectibles found in newer editions of GTA 5 (and eventually GTA Online, albeit seasonally). When a GTA player consumes this hallucinagenic product, they are able to take control of nearby animals.

There are several different animals in the world of GTA 5. Players can glide through the skies as a bird, or they can swim through the sea as a shark.

It's a fun way to waste time and explore the surrounding areas. Every animal controls differently, each with special abilities.

Thanks to its popularity in San Andreas, Rockstar allows players to control the sasquatch if they find a golden peyote plant. Keep in mind GTA 5 must be completed 100%, along with the discovery of all 27 plants.

When done correctly, GTA players can finally mess around with this mythological creature.

#2 - Significantly improved graphics

The graphics of GTA 5 are considerably improved in the newer updates. Players who use the PS4/Xbox One/PC version will notice subtle details in the open-world landscape.

These include custom graphics with shadow features, which can be seen from buildings, vehicles, and pedestrians.

The PC version of GTA 5 also supports 4K resolution displays, along with setups for triple monitors. Frame rates are raised to 60 FPS for a better gameplay experience, especially during shootouts and driving sections.

GTA 5 is arguably at its most beautiful when played on PC or eight-generation consoles. Blaine County is especially breathtaking; the mountainous landscape and open-ended grasslands are a sight to behold.

Everything looks so much better in these versions; the graphics really enhance the gameplay.

#1 - New side missions

Starting with the enhanced versions of GTA 5, there are extra side missions available for players. This depends on the characters themselves.

Franklin is able to find Monkey Mosaics across the city. Meanwhile, Michael can solve a mysterious murder.

These side missions add more content for GTA players. If they hadn't already spent several hours with the game, there is still more to do with these versions. By comparison, the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA 5 feel emptier.

Rockstar likes to reward open-world exploration, and GTA 5 is no different. The enhanced versions take it up a notch with new activities for GTA players.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul