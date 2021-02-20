Peyote Plants are seasonal in GTA Online, so fans often forget the complete list of possible animal hallucinations.

With a total of 76 Peyote Plants scattered about in the world of GTA Online, players might accidentally stumble upon one sooner rather than later. When they do, they might notice how strange this plant is, especially since their character was transformed into an animal. Since animals don't normally show up in GTA Online, these hallucinations are rather fascinating.

It is vital to note that there is no reward for collecting all Peyote Plants or for transforming as every single animal. This complete list of all animal hallucinations is for GTA Online players who are just looking for fun and are wondering what they could possibly transform into. Maybe they want to troll their friends, or maybe they wish to do some roleplaying; either way, this complete list of all animal hallucinations should help them out.

Complete list of all animal hallucinations from Peyote Plants in GTA Online

Before diving into the main topic (the complete list of all animal hallucinations from Peyote Plants), it's vital to discuss some important details regarding Peyote Plants. They only respawn after 24 in-game hours, meaning that players don't have to wait a full day in the real world to mess around with Peyote Plants.

It can be eaten in Passive Mode, but that will prevent the player from hurting others as whatever animal they transform into. Other players can see what animal the player is transformed into, but it is important to note that players cannot specifically choose which animal they'll transform into via Peyote Plants unless it's one of the few special ones.

Complete list of special animal hallucinations from Peyote Plants

There are two special Peyote Plants that transform the player into a noteworthy NPC. One resides in the Clinton Residence backyard, allowing players to play as the beloved GTA 5 dog, Chop. The other special Peyote Plant is located in Grapeseed near the bottom of Mount Chiliad, which allows players to play as Bigfoot. Bigfoot has super strength and other bonuses, so he's one of the most fun animal hallucinations to mess around with.

To summarize, the complete list of special animal hallucinations from Peyote Plants are:

Chop (Franklin Residence)

Bigfoot (Grapeseed)

Complete list of regular animal hallucinations from Peyote Plants

There are numerous land and sea creatures for the player to experience as an animal hallucination. Eating a Peyote Plant on the mainland improves the chance of playing as a land animal, but players might still get a sea creature. Likewise, the opposite statement is true in GTA Online.

The complete list of animal hallucinations in GTA Online:

Boar

Border Collie (Dog)

Cat

Chicken

Cougar

Great Cormorant (Bird)

Coyote

Cow

Crow

Dolphin

Elk

Fish

Golden Retriever

Hammerhead Shark

Husky

Killer Whale

Pig

Pigeon

Poodle

Pug

Rabbit

Rottweiler

Seagull

Stingray

Tiger Shark

West Highland Terrier

Important notes

The animal hallucination the GTA Online player gets is random. Players can also end it at any time to get 5,000 RP, although they will spawn at the nearest hospital after doing so.