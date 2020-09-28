GTA 5: What do Peyote Plants do?

Every now and then, the GTA franchise will ditch all pretense of realism for sheer wall-to-wall ridiculousness. The GTA franchise, for all its massive explosions and over-the-top characters, is a series steeped in realism.

Most open-world games attempt to recreate the significant aspects of real-life in their stories. This creates a believable world that players can immerse themselves in, albeit a recreation of real-life with the volume turned way up.

To that end, GTA maintains a level of realism, but one that isn't necessarily consistent throughout the game. As more often than not, some elements will break the player away from reality for the sake of creating entertaining moments.

One such element is the presence of Peyote plants throughout the map in GTA 5. These hallucination-inducing plants are found all over the map and can induce a state of transformation that is both hilarious and fascinating.

What do peyote plants do in GTA 5?

Essentially, these plants will turn the player into an animal, enabling them to fly across the maps as a bird or take to the vast oceans as a shark. The possibilities are numerous and often result in hilarious sequences.

Once a player consumes a Peyote plant, the animal becomes available for use in Director Mode so the player can reprise their creature form whenever they'd like.

Locations of all peyote plants on the map (image credits: GamesRadar)

Here are all the animals the player can turn into when consuming a Peyote plant in GTA 5:

Hawk

Mountain Lion

Great White Shark

Orca Whale

Seagull

Pig

Dolphin

Rottweiler

Pug

Chicken

Poodle

Stingray

Crow

Cormorant

House Cat

Hammerhead Shark

Rabbit

These are simply one of the many fun aspects of GTA 5. There are tonnes of more secrets and oddities to find throughout the map of GTA titles.