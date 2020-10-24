GTA 5 Cheats: List of all the cheat codes for PC

GTA 5 is the latest title from the HD Era of the memorable Grand Theft Auto Series. Even though the game was initially released in September 2013, it is still prevalent among the players and has sold more than 135 million copies, making it the second best-selling video game of all time.

Like its predecessors, this game from the series features cheat codes, making it even more engaging for the players in the vast free-roam world. Many of the users use it to have fun and create havoc.

The players can enter the cheat codes by entering it in the console by pressing the (~) key. They can also use them via the in-game cell phones.

In this article, we provide you with a list of cheat codes in GTA 5.

GTA 5 Cheats: List of all cheat codes for PC

Here are all the GTA 5 cheat codes for PC

Invincibility – PAINKILLER (1-999-724-6545537)

Max health & armor – TURTLE (1-999-887-853)

Recharge ability – POWERUP (1-999-769-3787)

Skyfall – SKYFALL (1-999-759-3255)

Drunk mode – LIQUOR (1-999-547867)

Higher wanted level – FUGITIVE (1-999-384-48483)

Lower wanted level – LAWYERUP (1-999-529-93787)

Run faster – CATCHME (1-999-228-2463)

Super jump – HOPTOIT (1-999-467-8648)

Swim faster – GOTGILLS (1-999-46844557)

Give parachute – SKYDIVE (1-999-759-3483)

All weapons – TOOLUP (1-999-866-587)

Explosive melee attacks – HOTHANDS (1-999-468-42637)

Aiming in slow motion – DEADEYE (1-999-332-3393)

Flaming ammo – INCENDIARY (1-999-4623-634279)

Explosive rounds – (HIGHEX-1-999-444-439)

Spawn Armed chopper – BUZZOFF (1-999-289-9633)

Spawn Stunt plane – BARNSTORM (1-999-227-678-676)

Spawn Duster plane – FLYSPRAY (1-999-359-77729)

Spawn Sanchez – OFFROAD (1-999-633-7623)

Spawn PCJ-600 – ROCKET (1-999-762-538)

Spawn Garbage truck – TRASHED (1-999-872-7433)

Spawn Comet – COMET (1-999-266-38)

Spawn Rapid GT – RAPIDGT (1-999-727-4348)

Spawn Limousine – VINEWOOD (1-999-846-39663)

Spawn Caddy – HOLEIN1 (1-999-4653-461)

Spawn BMX – BANDIT (1 999-226-348)

Change weather – MAKEITRAIN (1-999-625-348-7246)

Slow motion – SLOWMO (1-999-756-966)

Change gravity – FLOATER (1-999-356-2837)

Reduce friction – SNOWDAY (1-999-766-9329)

