Where is the army base in GTA 5: Location of Fort Zancudo in the game

GTA 5 is perhaps the closest to reality in a video game, given the amount of detail and work put into making Los Santos as life-like as possible. Each aspect of this city has been crafted with painstakingly in-depth detail, which has paid off handsomely.

One of GTA 5's biggest appeals comes from its fantastic open-world that is simply brimming with interesting detail at every corner. In a sense, Grand Theft Auto likes to create as realistic a world as possible so that the satire can be that much more effective.

To that end, to add realism to GTA 5, there is also an army base just outside of Los Santos that players can explore, albeit at the risk of being shot down by fighter jets or turrets.

Where is the army base in GTA 5?

Fort Zancudo is the army base in GTA 5 just miles outside of Los Santos and is one of the most fascinating parts of the map. Should the player be on the hunt for an army vehicle such as a tank or an attack helicopter, Fort Zancudo is their best bet.

This army base is located on the outskirts of the Lago Zancudo swamps and at the base of Mount Josiah in Blaine County, San Andreas.

However, managing to survive the full weight of the army base in GTA 5 is no easy task, as its retaliation comes hard and fast. If the player approaches from the ground, they can hop the fence or the checkpoint and enter the facility and receive a wanted level immediately.

If the player flies over the base, they are instructed, over the radio, by the Fort's defenses to divert their flight pattern away from the base. Should he/she comply, they will not receive a wanted level, but should they not, P-996 LAZER jets show up to bomb the player out of the sky.

Trivia: