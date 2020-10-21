GTA 5 is arguably the most successful title from the Grand Theft Auto franchise. The game continues to sell even today and is immensely popular, despite the fact that it came out in 2013.

GTA 5 is available on the following platforms:

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Microsoft Windows

The game is all set to release on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S next year.

In this article, we provide you with a download guide for GTA 5 along with its system requirements, file size and more.

GTA 5 download guide for PC/Laptop: System requirements, links, file size, and more

GTA 5 can be obtained from the Rockstar Warehouse, Epic Games Store and Steam. Follow the steps given below to download it from Steam:

Step 1: Open the Steam Client on your PC/Laptop and search for ‘GTA 5’.

Step 2: Next, click on the purchase button and make the payment. After successful purchase, the game will be added to your Steam Library.

GTA 5 on Steam

Step 3: Click on the game present in your library and press on the ‘Install’ button.

After the download and installation processes are complete, you can enjoy playing GTA 5 on your PC/Laptop. Here are the download links for the game:

GTA 5 Size: 72 GB (Source: Steam)

System Requirements

Here are the minimum and recommended requirements for GTA 5:

Minimum requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1 GB / AMD HD 4870 1 GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Recommended requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz (8 CPUs)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660 2 GB / AMD HD 7870 2 GB

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

(Source: Steam)

