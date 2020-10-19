GTA San Andreas for PC: Download guide, cheat codes, system requirements and more

GTA San Andreas was initially released back in 2004 and remains one of the most memorable and loved titles from the Grand Theft Auto series. The game is available for consoles, PC and mobile platforms.

GTA San Andreas has an engaging storyline as users play in the shoes of Carl Johnson, a former gangster who goes through a long journey which sees him exploring different parts of the fictional city of San Andreas.

GTA San Andreas for PC: Step-by-step download guide, cheat codes and more

Players can purchase and download GTA San Andreas from Steam Store and Rockstar Warehouse.

Follow the steps given below to download the game from Steam:

Step 1: Open the Steam Client and search for GTA San Andreas. After you have successfully purchased the game from the Steam Store, it will be added to your library.

Step 2: Open the steam applications and click on the ‘Library’ option.

Step 3: Click on GTA San Andreas and press the ‘Install' button.

After the installation process is complete, you can open the game and enjoy it.

Cheat Codes

Here are some of the cheat codes in GTA San Andreas:

ROCKETMAN – To get a Jetpack

IWPRTON – To get a Rhino

AIYPWZQP – To get a Parachute

JQNTDMH – To get a Rancher

VROCKPOKEY – To get a hotring racer

OHDUDE – To spawn Hunter

FOURWHEELFUN – To spawn Quad

FLYINGTOSTUNT – To spawn Stunt Plane

HESOYAM - Health, Armor, $250k, Repairs car

BAGUVIX - (Semi)Infinite Health

CVWKXAM - Infinite Oxygen

LXGIWYL - Weapon Set 1

PROFESSIONALSKIT - Weapon Set 2

UZUMYMW - Weapon Set 3

STICKLIKEGLUE - Perfect Vehicle Handling

FULLCLIP - Infinite Ammo, No Reloading

Click here for all the cheat codes.

System Requirements

Since GTA San Andreas was released almost 16 years back, it has minimal system requirements.

Minimum:

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: 1Ghz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor

Memory: 256MB of RAM

Graphics: 64MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better)

Hard Drive: 3.6GB of free hard disk space (minimal install)

Recommended:

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon XP Processor

Memory: 384MB of RAM

Graphics: 128MB (or greater) Video Card (Geforce 6 Series Recommended)

Hard Drive: 4.7GB of free hard disk space (full install)

Sound Card: DirectX 9 compatible Sound Card

(Source: Steam)

