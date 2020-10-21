GTA 5, aka Grand Theft Auto, has left its mark in the gaming industry. The game is one of the best-selling entertainment products and is the second installment of the GTA HD era.

Although GTA 5 came out around seven years ago, it is still quite prevalent amongst the community courtesy to its open-world and online mode. It was also the first game from the series that incorporated three main characters – Trevor, Michael, and Franklin.

Such is the popularity of the title that many wish to play it on their mobile devices. The players must note that they cannot play GTA 5 standalone on a smartphone. This article provides you with a step-by-step guide for playing GTA 5 on Android mobile devices by mirroring it using the Steam Link.

How to play GTA 5 on Android smartphones by mirroring the game via Steam Link: Step-by-step guide and tips

GTA 5 on Steam Link

To play the game on mobile, the players must have GTA 5 running on their PC/laptop screen. They also need to have a stable internet connection and a good Android mobile device connected to the same network. Following are the steps on how they can use Steam Link to mirror the game:

Step 1: First, you would have to download the Steam Link app on your device. You can also click here to download the app on Google Play Store.

Step 2: Pair the mobile device to the Steam app on your PC/laptop.

Pair device to PC/laptop.

Step 3: You must then click on the ‘Start Playing’ button. Your screen will transition to the ‘Big Picture Mode’ and start getting mirrored on your mobile phone.

Step 4: Finally, select GTA 5 from your Steam library and click the ‘Play’ button.

After the game commences, you can enjoy playing it on your Android mobile phones.

