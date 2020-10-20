Minimum requirements for GTA 4 on PC: Download size, links, and more

Grand Theft Auto 4 or GTA 4 is one of the most popular games in the gaming community. The game revolves around the story of Niko Belic, who is an Eastern European war veteran. It was released in the year 2008 and was the first game in the HD Era of the Grand Theft Auto series.

In this article, we provide you with GTA 4's minimum requirements, download links and size for PC.

Minimum requirements for GTA 4 on PC

Players can get GTA 4 from Rockstar Warehouse and Steam. Follow the steps given below to download the game from Steam:

Step 1: Open Steam on your PC and search for GTA 4 using the search bar.

Step 2: Click on the purchase button. After successful payment, the game will be added to your Steam library.

Step 3: Click on ‘GTA 4’ in your library and press the ‘Install’ button.

You can open the game and enjoy it after the download and installation processes are complete.

It is to be noted that players should not indulge in piracy and should download GTA 4 only from the official sources. Files on third party websites might contain viruses and malware, which could harm the players' device.

Download links:

Steam

Rockstar warehouse

Size: 22GB of Hard Disc Space (Source: Steam)

System Requirements (Source: Steam)

Here are the system requirements for GTA 4:

OS: Windows 7 (plus Service Pack 1)

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz

Memory: 1.5GB

Graphics: 256MB Nvidia 7900 / 256MB ATI X1900

DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0c Compliant Card

Hard Drive: 22GB of Hard Disc Space

Sound Card: 5.1 Channel Audio Card

