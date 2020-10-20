How to download GTA Liberty City Stories on Android devices: Step-by-step guide and tips

GTA Liberty City Stories is a popular title from the ‘Grand Theft Auto’ series. The game was first released as a PSP (PlayStation Portable) exclusive in 2005 and was then ported to several other platforms.

The Android version of GTA Liberty City Stories came out in February 2016. This article provides you with a step-by-step guide on how to download the game on your Android device.

How to download GTA Liberty City Stories on Android devices

Players can purchase and download GTA Liberty City Stories at a reasonable price from Google Play Store.

Follow the steps given below to download the game on Android devices:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search for GTA Liberty City Stories. Select the most relevant result. You can also click this link to visit the game’s page on Google Play Store.

Step 2: Click on the purchase button and make the payment with the desired option.

Step 3: After the payment is successful, click on the install button. Wait for the game to be downloaded and installed. You can now enjoy roaming the streets of Liberty City.

It is essential to note that players must not engage in any form of piracy and should never download GTA Liberty City Stories using illegal APK and OBB files. Games downloaded from illicit sources might contain viruses that can harm your device. You should, therefore, download the game only from official sources, which will, in turn, helps the game’s developers.

