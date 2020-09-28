GTA Online movement and shooting: How to roll in the game?

GTA Online has a pretty lengthy tutorial for players to adjust to the game and learn the basic mechanics that come into play. Many players often elect to not play the Tutorial section and jump right into the action.

While it shouldn't be that too far removed from GTA 5's Story Mode's gameplay experience, there are some moves that players wouldn't have used in the single-player that they must deploy in GTA Online.

One such move is the "dodge roll" or simply "roll," as players will need to avoid gunfire while also staying aggressive. While sticking behind cover and moving when the enemy reloads is the safest way to go about a gunfight, players must sometimes fight in the open.

Therefore, by using the "dodge roll," players ca survive for longer in gunfights in GTA Online.

How to dodge roll in GTA Online?

Players can often forget the movement techniques that were provided in the tutorial and resort to running and gunning, often with disastrous results. Therefore, rolling is essential to win more gunfights in GTA Online.

On the PS4: While aiming down the sight (L2) using any gun, simply press the Jump button (Square) to perform a dodge roll. This will make you a smaller target and possibly avoid gunfire, at least for a little bit before you can get into cover.

On the Xbox: X Button (Jump) when aiming down the sight using any weapon.

On PC: Press the Spacebar (Jump) when aiming down the sight to perform a dodge roll in GTA Online.

A dodge roll is one of the most useful movement techniques in GTA Online, and is essential to winning more one-on-one gunfights in the game. Rolling into the nearest cover usually will help the player survive any given situation.

