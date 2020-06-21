GTA 5: Full list of Side Missions for all characters

GTA 5 has a massive number of main missions and side missions for each character.

Here is a full list of side missions for all characters in GTA 5.

GTA 5 Exercising Demons Mission

GTA 5, which was released in 2013, was one of the most popular games at the time and boasted an expansive list of missions. The game had a massive 69 Main Missions and also came packed with a long list of side missions.

Side Missions, such as Strangers and Freaks, are seemingly random encounters with zany Los Santos residents in the game. These encounters are marked on the map with a "?" icon.

Here's a full list of side missions in GTA 5 for all characters.

Side Missions in GTA 5 for all 3 characters

Missions for Michael in GTA 5 Campaign

Image Courtesy: IGN GTA Wiki

1) Abigail Mathers Missions

Death at Sea

What Lies Beneath

2) Barry

Grass Roots- Michael

3) Epsilon Program

Seeking the Truth

Accepting the Truth

Assuming the Truth

Chasing the Truth

Bearing the Truth

Delivering the Truth

Exercising the Truth

Unknowing the Truth

4) Mary-Ann Quin

Exercising Demons- Michael

Missions for Franklin in GTA 5 Campaign

Image Courtesy: Games Heroes

1) Barry

Grass Roots- Franklin

Grass Roots- The Pickup

Grass Roots- The Drag

Grass Roots- The Smoke-In

2) Beverly Felton

Paparazzo

Paparazzo- The Tape

Paparazzo- The Partnership

Paparazzo- The Meltdown

Paparazzo- The Highness

Paparazzo- Reality Check

3) Dom Beasley

Risk Assessment

Liquidity Risk

Targeted Risk

Uncalculated Risk

4) Peter Dreyfuss

A Starlet in Vinewood

5) Hao

Shift Work

6) Mary-Ann Quinn

Exercising Demons- Franklin

7) Omega

Far Out

The Final Frontier

8) Sasquatch Hunter

The Last One

9) Tonya Wiggins

Pulling Favors

Pulling Another Favor

Pulling Favors Again

Still Pulling Favors

Pulling One Last Favor

Missions for Trevor in GTA 5 Campaign

Image Courtesy: Gameranx

1) Barry

Grass Roots- Trevor

2) Civil Border Patrol

The Civil Border Patrol

An American Welcome

Minute Man Blues

3) Cletus Ewing

Target Practice

Fair Game

4) Josh Bernstein

Extra Commission

Closing the Deal

Surreal Estate

Breach of Contract

5) Mary-Ann Quinn

Exercising Demons- Trevor

6) Maude Eccles

Bail Bonds

7) Mrs Phillips

Mrs Phillips

Damaged Goods

8) Nigel

Nigel and Mrs Thornhill

Vinewood Souvenirs- Willy

Vinewood Souvenirs- Tyler

Vinewood Souvenirs- Kerry

Vinewood Souvenirs- Mark

Vinewood Souvenirs- Al Di Napoli

Vinewood Souvenirs- The Last Act

9) Rampages

Renecks

Vagos

Ballas

Military

Hipsters