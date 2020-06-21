GTA 5: Full list of Side Missions for all characters
- GTA 5 has a massive number of main missions and side missions for each character.
GTA 5, which was released in 2013, was one of the most popular games at the time and boasted an expansive list of missions. The game had a massive 69 Main Missions and also came packed with a long list of side missions.
Side Missions, such as Strangers and Freaks, are seemingly random encounters with zany Los Santos residents in the game. These encounters are marked on the map with a "?" icon.
Side Missions in GTA 5 for all 3 characters
Missions for Michael in GTA 5 Campaign
1) Abigail Mathers Missions
- Death at Sea
- What Lies Beneath
2) Barry
- Grass Roots- Michael
3) Epsilon Program
- Seeking the Truth
- Accepting the Truth
- Assuming the Truth
- Chasing the Truth
- Bearing the Truth
- Delivering the Truth
- Exercising the Truth
- Unknowing the Truth
4) Mary-Ann Quin
- Exercising Demons- Michael
Missions for Franklin in GTA 5 Campaign
1) Barry
- Grass Roots- Franklin
- Grass Roots- The Pickup
- Grass Roots- The Drag
- Grass Roots- The Smoke-In
2) Beverly Felton
- Paparazzo
- Paparazzo- The Tape
- Paparazzo- The Partnership
- Paparazzo- The Meltdown
- Paparazzo- The Highness
- Paparazzo- Reality Check
3) Dom Beasley
- Risk Assessment
- Liquidity Risk
- Targeted Risk
- Uncalculated Risk
4) Peter Dreyfuss
- A Starlet in Vinewood
5) Hao
- Shift Work
6) Mary-Ann Quinn
- Exercising Demons- Franklin
7) Omega
- Far Out
- The Final Frontier
8) Sasquatch Hunter
- The Last One
9) Tonya Wiggins
- Pulling Favors
- Pulling Another Favor
- Pulling Favors Again
- Still Pulling Favors
- Pulling One Last Favor
Missions for Trevor in GTA 5 Campaign
1) Barry
- Grass Roots- Trevor
2) Civil Border Patrol
- The Civil Border Patrol
- An American Welcome
- Minute Man Blues
3) Cletus Ewing
- Target Practice
- Fair Game
4) Josh Bernstein
- Extra Commission
- Closing the Deal
- Surreal Estate
- Breach of Contract
5) Mary-Ann Quinn
- Exercising Demons- Trevor
6) Maude Eccles
- Bail Bonds
7) Mrs Phillips
- Mrs Phillips
- Damaged Goods
8) Nigel
- Nigel and Mrs Thornhill
- Vinewood Souvenirs- Willy
- Vinewood Souvenirs- Tyler
- Vinewood Souvenirs- Kerry
- Vinewood Souvenirs- Mark
- Vinewood Souvenirs- Al Di Napoli
- Vinewood Souvenirs- The Last Act
9) Rampages
- Renecks
- Vagos
- Ballas
- Military
- Hipsters