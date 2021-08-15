What should change with a GTA 3 remaster?

With rumors of a GTA 3 remaster on the way, fans are hoping the game finally breaks free of its hardware limitations.

Given it was their first go at a fully-rendered 3D world (at least for the GTA series), Rockstar Games did run into problems here and there. GTA 3 was revolutionary for its time, yet it's considerably outdated in certain aspects. A remaster can easily bring it up to date with the current times.

Remember - the remasters are simply rumors. Until Rockstar Games officially announce it for themselves, it's best to temper expectations. Regardless, it's fun to speculate about the possibilities of an updated GTA 3. Generations young and old should experience this classic.

What the GTA 3 remaster should change about the game

GTA 3 can be hard to get into for newer players. It lacks quality-of-life assurances that later titles will have. A GTA 3 remaster needs to address these issues right away. Otherwise, it would be a frustrating experience.

On the flip side, a GTA 3 remaster can also transform the simplistic map into a sprawling metropolis. Rockstar Games did it once before in GTA 4, they can certainly do it again. Without further ado, here are some necessary changes a GTA 3 remaster should bring.

Better quality of life

The biggest problem with GTA 3 is how outdated it is. For starters, it doesn't show the in-game map when the pause menu is selected. It's easy to get lost in Liberty City. Map-based missions like Espresso-2-Go! are practically a punishment, since players won't know where to go.

A GTA 3 remaster would also need to restore health. For some reason, safehouses fail to do so when saving the game. There doesn't have to be a regenerative health system. A GTA 3 remaster just needs to replenish health anytime a player saves at their safehouse.

Back in the day, game difficulty would prolong a playthrough. This is why 80's and 90's games tend to be hair-pullingly hard. However, the modern generation of gamers have no patience for this anymore. A GTA 3 remaster needs to significantly reduce the difficulty level.

A checkpoint system is beneficial since many of the missions take forever. For example, during the S.A.M. mission, Claude had to clear out cartel members before he could shoot down a plane. If he misses his one-and-only shot, players might as well reset. The timing is tricky to pull off.

Rather than start over from the beginning, a checkpoint system would allow players to simply retry on the runway. GTA 3 remaster needs to be accessible to newer players. If the game is too difficult, it's unlikely they would bother finishing it. As is common knowledge, GTA 3 is notorious for its hard-to-beat missions.

A new look at Liberty City

GTA 3 might be outdated in the graphics department, but a remaster would take it to the next level. Everything from the character models to the buildings would look better than before. Liberty City may already have an HD setting, but it's a completely different city. The GTA 3 version could use an upgraded look.

While Portland is full of activity, Staunton Island and Shoreside Vale lack attention to detail. It's readily apparent there isn't much to do in the latter two areas, especially Shoreside Vale. A GTA 3 remaster would allow the development team to update these locations.

With better AI technology, day-to-day activities would also seem more lively. For example, pedestrians would have a better range of behaviors.

Updated controls

Admittedly, GTA 3 controls are rather clunky. Players cannot move the camera when they are in a vehicle, nor can they jump out while moving. A GTA 3 remaster should at least make it like the later games, where players can perform these techniques. This will enhance the overall experience.

The combat mechanics in GTA 3 also need improvement, which is why a cover system is necessary. Manual first-person aim would also be helpful. It would allow for more dynamic approaches to combat-heavy missions.

Adding missing features from later games

Given how early the game was in the timeline, GTA 3 is missing some notable features. Namely, there is a lack of motorcycles, a staple of the series. The only reason it wasn't there was due to technical difficulties. Rockstar Games got it right by the next game.

There should also be a swimming mechanic in a GTA 3 remaster. Not only does it prevent accidental deaths by drowning, it also makes driving boats less dangerous.

20 years later, GTA 3 has its place in history

Despite its flaws, GTA 3 is a cornerstone of the series. Fans have been waiting for several years for a potential remake. Whether or not it happens remains to be seen. However, there is a dedicated audience waiting in the wings. A GTA 3 remaster would be a perfect 20-year celebration.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul