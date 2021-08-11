Everything GTA 3 players need to know about Asuka Kasen

Asuka Kasen is a very intriguing character in GTA 3, given her position and power in the series.

Along with her brother Kenji, Asuka was a co-leader of the Yakuza branch in Liberty City. She is notably one of the very few women in power within the series.

Asuka serves an important role in GTA 3, as she introduces the player to Staunton Island. Her presence is certainly felt in the main story. However, it's a shame that she dies rather anti-climactically.

Everything to know about Asuka Kasen in GTA 3

There isn't much known about Asuka Kasen's early history.

The character was born in Japan. She went back and forth between her country and the United States for several years. When Toni Cipriani killed her brother Kazuki in 1998, both Asuka and Kenji took over the Yakuza.

Asuka appears in two games: GTA 3 and the prequel GTA Advance. The latter took place a year earlier. In both games, she has conflicts with the Leone family and the Colombian Cartel.

GTA 3 players consider her one of the better characters, given her personality and the role she plays.

Asuka Kasen is one of the very few women in charge

The GTA series has its fair share of female crime bosses, including Auntie Poulet and Elizabeta Torres. However, it all started with Asuka Kasen and Catalina.

Along with Maria Latore, GTA 3 has a surprising number of important female leads. It is yet to be matched in future installments.

Unlike traditional Yakuza power structures, Asuka eventually becomes the leader in Liberty City. She takes over the criminal organization after her brother dies. There is historical precedence for this in real life. Fumiko Taoka temporarily ruled over the Yamaguchi-gumi after the death of her husband, Kazuo.

Asuka proves herself to be a viable leader in GTA 3. With the help of Claude, she takes out several death squads from the Colombian Cartel. She also does extensive damage to their drug supply.

Asuka Kasen is completely ruthless by GTA standards

While Asuka Kasen is considerably polite in her interactions, she carries no compassion for her enemies. She even collects mementos to remember her adversaries.

There is a mission in GTA Advance known as Down the River. In this mission, Asuka is seen having troubles with the local mafia. She decides that the best course of action is enslaving members and selling them in a human trafficking ring. Salvatore Leone somehow gets it easier when she orders a hit on him.

When she is under the mistaken assumption that the Colombian Cartel killed her brother, she only seeks vengeance. Former co-leader Miguel is brutally tortured in various ways as a result.

The GTA series never shies away from the depths of Asuka's depravity.

Despite her despicable actions, Asuka Kasen does have a caring side

Unlike her brothers, Asuka Kasen is well-mannered and polite in her interactions. She never verbally berates Claude like Kenji does. While GTA 3 players do betray her trust by killing her brother, she never finds out. Henceforth, she remains a respectable ally until her untimely death.

Considering the fact that most GTA 3 characters are conniving backstabbers, it's a refreshing change of pace. Asuka is always true to her word. She actively works together with the players to reach their end goal - defeating Catalina once and for all.

Like Catalina in GTA San Andreas, Asuka will have feelings for the player. Whether she is flirting with Claude or engaging in romantic affairs with Mike, Asuka lives for pain and pleasure. However, if provoked in the mission Last Request, she will attack the player with a gun.

Asuka Kasen is one of the more popular GTA 3 characters

Asuka Kasen tends to show up whenever GTA 3 players look up fan art of the game. Whether it's her physical appearance or the role she plays in the story, she remains a well-liked figure. Some fans were even disappointed that she died at the end of GTA 3.

Asuka was brought back to GTA Advance for a reason. At the time, she had enough popularity for Rockstar Games to take note of. Unfortunately, with the end of the 3D Universe, it's unlikely that she will return in any capacity.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh