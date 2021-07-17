3 reasons why GTA 6 should feature a female protagonist

GTA 6 has been in the news before, just not officially. That, however, hasn't stopped fans from speculating whether the new title in the iconic series will feature a female exemplar, something Rockstar Games has never done before.

Some people might argue otherwise, but most fans believe that Rockstar has been decidedly sexist over the years. This article lists three reasons why GTA 6 should feature a female protagonist.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Has the time come for Rockstar to feature a female lead in GTA 6?

3) Show the world that the GTA games are not sexist (anymore)

The majority of female NPCs in the series are either sex workers or strippers (Image via gta5-mods.com)

It's no secret that representation of women has either been criminally misleading in the GTA series or not present at all. The majority of female NPCs in the series are either sex workers or strippers.

As if that wasn't enough, players can actually harm them to earn a reward of extra points and cash.

By featuring a female protagonist in GTA 6, Rockstar will automatically redeem itself for promoting stone-age notions of how women should behave and show the world that it does not promote patriarchal beliefs anymore.

2) Diversity

A female protagonist will add diversity to the game (Image via gamebyte.com)

A female protagonist will not only put an end to the misogynistic culture promoted by the series but also make GTA 6 incredibly diverse.

Given that the developer has never featured a female lead before, players will be more than thrilled to be able to control a female character and see her ruling the underworld, undeterred by all the misogynistic men around her.

1) Attract female players

Make the game more popular (Image via gta5-mods.com)

For the past two decades or so, Grand Theft Auto has been a major miss among female players as a result of only featuring male protagonists. Women who do play GTA often complain about their misrepresentation in the series and therefore find themselves holding a reasonable grudge against Rockstar.

By featuring a female protagonist in GTA 6, the publisher will make the series more diverse and appeal to a larger audience. People can only imagine what a boost the company will receive when female streamers flood platforms like Twitch and YouTube, convincing their millions of female fans to give a game like GTA 6 a shot.

Edited by Ravi Iyer