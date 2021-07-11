GTA 6 leaks and rumors shared by different sources so far

By now, most fans have accepted that GTA 6 is not coming out before at least 2024.

Yet fans are still eagerly anticipating its release, each creating their own wishlist regarding the things they'd want to see in the game. The amount of hype being generated over the years will only likely increase as it gets closer to release.

Although Rockstar hasn't made any official announcements regarding the game, they may have hinted at GTA 6 through a teaser trailer for the Cayo Perico Heist. Most fans are speculating that the next game may be announced through an event in GTA Online.

This article will take a look at a few sources that have shared GTA 6 leaks and rumors till now.

GTA 6: Various sources and their leaks

There have been endless rumors and supposed leaks about GTA 6 throughout the years. A lot of these have come from unidentifiable sources, while others are from reputable and well-known ones.

Some have even followed up on their own leaks with newer information, although it hasn't been verified if both sources are the same. Here are a few of the sources who have shared GTA 6 rumors more than once.

Tom Henderson

Tom Henderson, a renowned source for Call of Duty and Battlefield leaks, has been tweeting out leaks about GTA 6 since January. He has claimed that GTA 6 will have a playable female protagonist, which would be the first time for the series.

He has dismissed the Project Americas leak and has stated that the game will be set in a modern day Vice City and not a retro one. Other details he's shared include a dynamic map that will change continually like that of GTA Online, and the inclusion of cryptocurrencies alongside real money.

However, he has also informed his audience to take all this with a grain of salt, since no leak can be 100% accurate until it's proved.

Jason Schreier

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has always pointed towards a late release for GTA 6, and he confirmed the 2024-25 release date that Tom Henderson claimed. He also agreed with Henderson's other claims, stating that they are very similar to what he himself has heard.

Idk why everyone thinks that I said GTA VI was coming in 2023. Everything Tom Henderson has said about the game matches up with what I've heard — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 4, 2021

Two reputable sources pointing to the same thing makes it more legible. However, like any other leak, there is no way to truly know if a rumor is true unless an official source reveals something.

JackOLantern1982

A user on Reddit, who went by the name JackOLantern1982, made a very detailed post claiming to know all the details of the next GTA game. He created an extensive list containing almost every detail about the game.

The post, along with the original poster, was deleted from Reddit, but not before screenshots began to be circulated:

A good rule of thumb is that if a video game leak is a giant list of incredible-sounding bullet points, it's fake https://t.co/lWHFRv9xZk pic.twitter.com/o9SZWcQPuJ — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 2, 2019

Jason Schreier pointed out the obvious flaws, as a single person knowing this much about such a secretive game is highly suspicious. The post seemed more like a wishlist and was obviously based on the "Project Americas" leak by Inside Gaming, which it didn't acknowledge at all.

However, another account with a similar name (JackOLantern82) pretending to be the original poster, made another post with further details:

Most likely, this Reddit account was made by a troll and not the original poster, since their writing style does not match up.

