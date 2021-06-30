Every GTA 6 leak and rumor that has come up so far

GTA 6 may still have a long way to go, but that hasn't stopped fans from being enthusiastic about it.

Every time a GTA 6 leak surfaces, fans take to Twitter to ask when the game will be released. This is also true for any GTA Online news, as enthusiastic fans are left dissatisfied after seeing nothing about GTA 6.

There have been several leaks concerning GTA 6, owing to how excited fans are about the game. The majority of plausible leaks have certain similarities, but there have also been some contradictory ones.

Every credible GTA 6 leak that has come out so far

Every time a GTA game was in development, there were numerous rumors that surfaced prior to its release. Some of these were legit, while others were hilariously made-up ones, which some people still ended up believing.

Not all GTA 6 leaks are trustworthy or even reliable, and this article will only list the most credible ones that have come out so far.

Inside Gaming Video "Project Americas"

The first significant GTA 6 leak was a YouTube video by Inside Gaming. This leak revealed details about a leaked project called "Project Americas." The majority of leaks that came out after this were based on this leak.

The video claimed that the new GTA game would be set in Vice City and largely inspired by the Netflix series Narcos. Following this, there were several leaks claiming to know more about Project Americas, most of which were dismissed as fake.

Jorge Consejo CV

A CV showing his work in GTA 6 (Image via TheDiamondSquad, Reddit)

Jorge Consejo is a Mexican actor who has been in a number of telenovelas. His leaked CV stated a job named "The Mexican" for GTA 6 that he finished in 2018. He also shared a mocap image of himself on Instagram, which many fans assume was taken inside a Rockstar studio.

He even tweeted about the incident:

Dear friends,



While I read every message from you, please know that because of contract stipulations sometimes I’m unable to comment on certain projects. Please don’t feel ignored or unseen. I appreciate and value every single one of you. ❤️✌🏼 — Jorge Consejo (@JorgeConsejo) March 27, 2020

Cayo Perico teaser trailer

When the Cayo Perico teaser trailer was released, a few Reddit users realized that the coordinates in one of the video's frames led to a backroad shaped like a VI.

If this indeed turns out to be true, it might as well be the first official teaser from Rockstar. Here's what fans have unearthed:

The coordinates point to a location in West Virginia (Image via DeltaV40, Reddit)

Unused gun files in Red Dead Redemption 2

Modern weapons in a Wild West setting? (Images via DerekLeet, GTA Forums)

In the Red Dead Redemption 2 game files, some modern firearms (AK47, L1A1, and a Browning Pistol) were uncovered. These shouldn't be present in the Wild West setting of the game and may hint at weapons for the next GTA game.

Some fans believe that Rockstar is testing these weapons on the new RAGE Engine. All of these firearms were utilized by the cartels in the 1980s, supporting the theory of GTA 6 being tied with Vice City and Narcos.

Tom Henderson's leaks

Tom Henderson is regarded as a trustworthy source of game leaks for games such as the Call of Duty and Battlefield series. On January 10th, 2021, he tweeted out a GTA 6 leak mentioning a playable female protagonist.

He followed this up with consecutive tweets and videos claiming GTA 6 will not be set in the 80s and instead will present a modern day Vice City. He also dismissed the Project Americas leak as mostly false, since his information is contradictory to it.

80% of the GTA 6 "Project Americas" leaks are: pic.twitter.com/WScBfNONzG — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 19, 2021

Eli Weeks tweet

A tweet by the Rockstar developer that has since been deleted (Image via Consistent-Ad-7455, Reddit)

Eli Weeks, an open world events developer at Rockstar, tweeted the above on May 18th of this year. The tweet has since been deleted by the developer. The NDA here refers to a non-disclosure agreement, and this might be an intentional teaser hinting at an upcoming game by Rockstar.

