GTA 6 trends on Twitter yet again after fresh leaks surface on the internet

GTA fans are unable to contain their excitement when it comes to GTA 6, as Twitter has been flooded with tweets yet again.

This latest buzz began when Tom Henderson, a reputable leaker in the video game industry, dropped several rumors about GTA 6 recently. While most of this includes some details that he has shared previously, fans seem to be most affected by the probable release date he mentioned.

His speculation is based on the assumption that Rockstar will not release the next game until the global chip crisis has been resolved. This seems probable as the more players have access to the next generation consoles, the better the sales for Rockstar.

Another reason may be due to the accusations of crunch time against Rockstar. This may force them to take their time with the next GTA title and be more concerned about their employees' well-being.

Twitter flooded with GTA 6 tweets after recent leaks

Henderson stated that fans might not see a new GTA title before 2024-25, and most of them were not happy with the news.

Gamers reaction to hearing the news that #GTA6 & #ElderScrolls6 won’t be out until 2025 pic.twitter.com/X37EJBou8p — Phil Mulford (@PhilMulford) June 30, 2021

Some have mentioned the 12-year gap between GTA 5 and GTA 6, assuming the next game will be released in 2025.

Without a doubt, the first thing that everyone thinks about is the age at which they will be able to play GTA 6.

I'm going to be 32 when #GTA6 is supposedly set to release. 😱 pic.twitter.com/I99kk3vvcW — Emily Rose (@Frankly_Emily) June 29, 2021

It is common knowledge that a large portion of GTA's player base consists of teenagers, even though the game is only meant for adults:

GTA 6 is coming out “2025” - GTA V came out when I was 8, now I’m bout to be 20 if GTA 6 comes out - I’m gonna be grown up already wym… 🥲😭 #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/JTTllI8GYc — RMN (@johnisrmn) June 29, 2021

Fans are already making jokes about this revelation:

People are also amping up their expectations, albeit jokingly:

Other possible GTA 6 leaks

There have been a few other leaks that have come out amidst this ongoing flood of tweets regarding GTA 6. Some of these are related to fresh job listings by Rockstar Games.

Looks like someone is getting ready for motion capture 👀 #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/hYNqQwq5bG — Shan (@glassofwifi) June 29, 2021

Another potential leak occurred recently when Square Enix distributed a survey asking about future games that players may have heard about.

@SquareEnix @SquareEnixDE Uhh what do you guys know that we don't?? Your survey is looking pretty sus#GTA6 pic.twitter.com/9KWlAuitdi — ※NightCloud※ (@NightCloud98) June 25, 2021

At the moment, the release date and any other facts about GTA 6 are entirely speculative. Rockstar has yet to make any announcements concerning the upcoming GTA release, so fans should take all rumors with a grain of salt.

This doesn't stop them from spamming Twitter with GTA 6 tweets whenever the game is mentioned, and it remains to be seen how long this will continue.

