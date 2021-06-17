GTA 6 trends on Twitter again as fans await announcement by Rockstar Games

GTA Online has been trending on Twitter recently since Rockstar announced that the servers for the PS3 and Xbox 360 would be disabled.

At the same time, GTA 6 began to trend as well, and people on the platform are still talking about it. Rockstar Games hasn't revealed anything about GTA 6, but fans have been anticipating the next edition of the iconic game for almost 7 years.

Fans were also dissatisfied with Take-Two Interactive's latest E3 broadcast, which included a conference panel debating ideas of inclusiveness. Many spectators were anticipating news on new games, and over 100k people were still viewing the official Twitch broadcast when it ended.

GTA 6 is trending on Twitter as fans wait for official announcement

Whenever GTA 6 starts trending online, it's always because of some announcements by Rockstar about GTA 5 or GTA Online. Fans expecting to see something about GTA 6 end up disappointed and start expressing their dismay via tweets. This results in a flood of tweets about GTA 6, which is how such a trend begins in the first place.

This was the official tweet by Rockstar about GTA online that sparked the recent trend:

GTA Online for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Will Shut Down on December 16, 2021



Details: https://t.co/JsIRTHxGP9 pic.twitter.com/xn5GbMDkCV — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 16, 2021

Fans eager to expect some GTA 6 news were left annoyed or disappointed:

Stfu and release GTA 6 — Braiden Elizondo (@ElizondoBraiden) June 17, 2021

It would look better if they ACTUALLY dropped #GTA6 and then did this.. It's not current gen. But it's their CURRENT GAME!!! — .LEx.PLAY. (@algametrade) June 17, 2021

Some expressed concerns that by the time GTA 6 is released, players will be too old to play video games. While this might be a humorous jab at the moment, it has already been over 7 years since GTA 5 was released:

.@RockstarGames I was 19 when this GTA V came out. Now I'm soon to be 27 and you are still bringing this out again. Make GTA 6! — Steven Soper (@stevoper) June 17, 2021

Whens Gta 6 being released or will we still be playing Gta 5 by the time the ps6 comes around 🤔😐 — 🏳️‍🌈 Frantic Blaster YT 🏳️‍🌈 (@liam_cassidy63) June 17, 2021

The E3 conference by Take-Two has left many fans sorely disappointed. Some people are worried about how 'woke culture' will affect video games and whether it will be positive or harmful.

After Take Two chat at E3 do you think gta 6 be woke? Since gta v was made years before all this woke crap took off — Justin (Akira) Robert (@JustinR81463167) June 17, 2021

Fans are also protesting on YouTube that E3 2021 was arguably the worst E3 conference ever. They are citing the conference's own description on Wikipedia, which states it is about showcasing video games.

From 2001 to 2008, some of the most revolutionary GTA titles, ranging from GTA 3 to GTA 4, were released. For the last 8 years, however, the only thing fans got to play was GTA 5 and its cash cow counterpart, GTA Online.

The cost and time required to develop video games have risen dramatically due to advances in technology and associated budgets. Rockstar has been quiet for a long time about the very idea of a new GTA game.

For the time being, fans can only wait for an official announcement, since any news concerning GTA 6 appears to be a pipe dream.

Edited by Ashish Yadav