GTA 6 trends on Twitter again as fans await announcement by Rockstar Games

GTA Online has been trending on Twitter recently since Rockstar announced that the servers for the PS3 and Xbox 360 would be disabled.
At the same time, GTA 6 began to trend as well, and people on the platform are still talking about it. Rockstar Games hasn't revealed anything about GTA 6, but fans have been anticipating the next edition of the iconic game for almost 7 years.
Fans were also dissatisfied with Take-Two Interactive's latest E3 broadcast, which included a conference panel debating ideas of inclusiveness. Many spectators were anticipating news on new games, and over 100k people were still viewing the official Twitch broadcast when it ended.
GTA 6 is trending on Twitter as fans wait for official announcement
Whenever GTA 6 starts trending online, it's always because of some announcements by Rockstar about GTA 5 or GTA Online. Fans expecting to see something about GTA 6 end up disappointed and start expressing their dismay via tweets. This results in a flood of tweets about GTA 6, which is how such a trend begins in the first place.
This was the official tweet by Rockstar about GTA online that sparked the recent trend:
Fans eager to expect some GTA 6 news were left annoyed or disappointed:
Some expressed concerns that by the time GTA 6 is released, players will be too old to play video games. While this might be a humorous jab at the moment, it has already been over 7 years since GTA 5 was released:
The E3 conference by Take-Two has left many fans sorely disappointed. Some people are worried about how 'woke culture' will affect video games and whether it will be positive or harmful.
Fans are also protesting on YouTube that E3 2021 was arguably the worst E3 conference ever. They are citing the conference's own description on Wikipedia, which states it is about showcasing video games.
From 2001 to 2008, some of the most revolutionary GTA titles, ranging from GTA 3 to GTA 4, were released. For the last 8 years, however, the only thing fans got to play was GTA 5 and its cash cow counterpart, GTA Online.
The cost and time required to develop video games have risen dramatically due to advances in technology and associated budgets. Rockstar has been quiet for a long time about the very idea of a new GTA game.
For the time being, fans can only wait for an official announcement, since any news concerning GTA 6 appears to be a pipe dream.