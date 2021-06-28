The prominent leaker who revealed Battlefield 2042 addresses GTA 6 rumours, claims the 80s 'Project Americas' setting won't be a reality

Following hot on the heels of an alleged 4chan leak regarding GTA 6, prominent data miner and leaker Tom Henderson has taken the time to address which rumors have merit and which don't, as per his sources.

Henderson has been known to be a reliable leaker in the past, most recently revealing the next Battlefield title a week before the announcement as well as releasing images from the reveal trailer half a month in advance.

Note: The details mentioned in this article are speculative and rest on rumrs. While somewhat credible, leaks should not be taken as fact until an official announcement is made.

Project Americas and 80s setting not a definitive reality for GTA 6

In an 11 minute video posted on his YouTube channel, Henderson addressed the GTA 6 rumors and tackled a few aspects of the 4chan leak.

First, he addressed the settings for GTA 6 and debunked the 80s setting by stating that a more modern setting was adopted to add more DLC to GTA 6's online component.

He also took the wind out of the Project Americas sails. He claimed that while Vice City will most likely be a part of the game, the size and scale depicted by older leaks where San Fierro, Vice City, Liberty City, and Los Santos are all connected by one giant landmass most likely won't be a reality.

In what is a first for the GTA franchise, Henderson's sources claim that incremental changes are planned for GTA 6, akin to Fortnite's seasonal changes where the map changes based on the events inside it. In this vein, GTA 6's map could evolve in small ways, keeping things fresh for GTA Online players.

While GTA 6 has been highly anticipated for the past eight years, it is unlikely that players will get their hands on it anytime soon. Instead, Rockstar Games is rumored to be targeting a PC and next-gen-only release and might wait for newer consoles to gain a higher market share with GTA 6 in 2024-2025.

