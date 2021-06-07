5 most brutal gangs in the GTA series

The GTA series has become synonymous with destruction, violence, crime, and gore, with gangs playing a prominent role. There's always something different about them in every installment of the franchise, making the games even more engaging and fun to play.

While every gang in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was unique in its way, which one is the most brutal? Which one would rule any organization in the series? The Grove Street gang? The Leone family? The Russian mafia? Or the notorious Vercetti Family?

In this article, players can read through some of the most unmerciful gangs from the GTA series.

Five most ruthless gangs in the GTA series

1) The Leone Crime Family (GTA 3)

One of the most brutal gangs in GTA, The Leone Crime Family, is a criminal organization from Sicily (linked to Salvatore Leone as "the old country") whose chief center of operations is Liberty City.

These mafias are very dangerous and wore black suits, some with sunglasses in the GTA 3 and Liberty City games. Salvatore Leone and his goons were the pinnacle of cruelty as nearly nothing could stop them.

The Leone family ultimately lost its hold on Liberty City after the death of Salvatore, and the gang was never heard of ever again.

2) The Vercetti Family (GTA Vice City)

Tommy Vercetti is the leader of The Vercetti Family and was sent to Vice City to manage a deal after coming out of prison. It was intended to keep Tommy out of Liberty City and allow the Forelli family to grow into the drug trade in the south.

When the deal gets ambushed, Tommy was forced to escape. He later met drug lord Ricardo Diaz, who employed him and Lance but is revealed to be responsible for the ambush. After working for Diaz and earning his trust, the pair killed him and got the money back.

By the game's end, Tommy had managed to gain control over Vice City and all of its operations.

3) The Russian Mafia (GTA 4)

The Russian Mafia is an established crime organization whose numerous versions have made appearances throughout the GTA series.

The fiery Mikhail Faustin led the most dangerous gang in Liberty City. He was succeeded by the wicked Dmitri Rascalov, who led them to rock bottom and committed a series of cowardly acts.

4) The Commission/Five Families (GTA 4)

The Commission comprised of five original Cosa Nostra families in Liberty City:

Gambetti Crime Family, whose leader was Jon Gravelli

Pavano Crime Family, whose leader was Mary Valvona

Messina Crime Family, whose leader was Harvey Noto

Lupisella Crime Family whose leader was Mark Lupisella

Ancelotti Crime Family, whose leader was Giovanni Ancellotti

The Commission is the Mafia family's way of handling any problems and is considered deadly when fighting on the streets. Different families on the Commission were acknowledged to have had disputes with each other over the years.

5) The Madrazo Cartel (GTA 5)

Influenced by the Mexican Martin Madrazo and his family, the gang's muscle is primarily composed of young Hispanic men. The Madrazo Family built its wealth from the cartel business, and Martin grew the empire obtained from his father.

Players can also remember him as the man whose home Michael unintentionally destroyed in GTA 5.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

