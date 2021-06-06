Will Addison Rae feature in a GTA loading screen: What we know so far

Back when GTA 5 first launched, actress Lindsay Lohan accused the developers behind the game that Rockstar had used her representation in the game without the actress's approval.

Thanks to the developers creating generic characters, the actress lost her case.

Coming to Addison Rae, the TikToker started her account back in 2019 and has had an astonishingly prosperous career so far.

In just one year, the TikTok star has starred in her new movie called "He’s All That," produced her first song named "Obsessed" and is also friends with some high profile celebrities.

But could her next adventure be in the world of gaming? Well, GTA enthusiasts surely want that to happen.

Rumors are swamping the internet that Addison Rae could be the next Grand Theft Auto girl. But is it true?

Will the GTA loading screen feature Addison Rae?

The simple answer is no, she isn't. There is no official confirmation from the Rockstar game that Addison Rae will be featured on the new Grand Theft Auto loading screen.

So, where did it all start from?

Heard some rumours that @whoisaddison will be coming on the cover of next GTA. This girl on cover already looks like her though — Afrasyab (@AfrasyabTareen) June 4, 2021

One fan tweeted that Addison Rae could be the GTA loading screen girl.

Any resemblance between Addison and the girl on the GTA Loading Screen?

For months, Grand Theft Auto players have thought that the girl on the loading screen resembles Addison Rae.

It’s debatable which game the GTA franchise enthusiasts are pointing to, but the newest loading screen girl in GTA 5 is supposedly based on the LA model and journalist Shelby Welinder.

Paycheck revealed by Shelby Welinder from Rockstar games

Fans want Addison to be the GTA girl

Following the resemblance between the GTA girl and TikTok star Addison Rae, fans have commenced a request on Twitter to get the TikTok star on the GTA loading screen.

Yet, at the time of writing this article, there were no plans to make Addison Rae the face of the GTA loading screen.

