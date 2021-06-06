5 best open-world games like GTA Vice City for Android devices in June 2021

GTA Vice City is still quite popular amongst gaming fanatics. The fourth installment in the GTA series remains one of the best open-world action games ever made.

In 2012, Rockstar Games launched the mobile version of GTA Vice City, which was positively received. Remarkable characters, '80s music, a gripping storyline, and an open Florida map made it a favorite among GTA fans.

Five open-world action games with a GTA Vice City vibe

#1 - Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

With Gangstar, Gameloft created its own GTA-type open-world games. Out of those, Gangstar Vegas is thrust against the neon backdrop of Las Vegas, which resembles Vice City.

The game is full of guns, vehicles, street fights, racing, and thefts. Players can roam around Vegas as they level up.

#2 - Gangs Town Story: action open-world shooter

Based along the lines of GTA Vice City, the game is focused on dominating the crime scene. The goal is to conquer territories, defend them, and eventually build a crime empire.

Missions include thefts, street fights, cop chases, and much more as players explore the city map.

#3 - Payback 2

The graphics of Payback 2 are no match for the ultra-modern Gangstar games. However, the game resembles the GTA franchise a lot. Players will be reminded of the '80s, mafias, and gang wars right away.

Payback 2 sprawls over seven cities and has 50 missions that include fights, races, and heists. The game can be played in nine modes, including an online multiplayer mode.

#4 - GTA III

The predecessor to GTA Vice City, GTA III is undeniably one of the top open-world action games. The TPS game is set in NY-inspired Liberty City and is centered on the character Claude.

Much like other GTA games, players have to complete missions to make it to the top.

#5 - GTA San Andreas

"Which one's better: GTA San Andreas or GTA Vice City?" is a never-ending debate. Nonetheless, GTA San Andreas is still popular in the action category. In 2014, the mobile version was rolled out.

The mobile version features Carl Johnson, exciting missions, a wide map, thrilling stories, lots of arms, and hot cars.

