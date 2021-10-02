GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition: What should players expect?

The recent leak of GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has got players scrambling to know what it is.

Rockstar Games hasn't officially announced the game, and neither has Take-Two. Instead, several recent leaks and insiders have revealed information about GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. Its lengthy name is the result of a recent leak involving its rating in Korea.

Before that, it used to be called the GTA trilogy remasters. It consists of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. No images of the gameplay have surfaced. Instead, all of the information comes from text leaks.

What should players expect from GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition?

Nibel @Nibellion



grac.or.kr/Statistics/Pop… Grant Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has been rated in Korea Grant Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has been rated in Korea



grac.or.kr/Statistics/Pop… https://t.co/af4rk2EfoP

It's listed as "action," and its nationality is listed under "The United States of America." Predictably, the ratings advise against young people from playing it. The main takeaway from this leak is that the official title is "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition."

This data was compiled on 30 September 2021. The rest of the leak covers general rating information (such as who is rating it). If GTA fans wish to look at the Korean website, they can click here.

Release date?

There are rumors that the GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will launch in November 2021. That would put it twenty years after GTA 3's initial release, which would be fitting for a monumental title like this one. However, there are other rumors that the game won't come out until 2022.

It's worth noting that Rockstar Games hasn't officially unveiled GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. There has been no announcement, so some fans doubt it being a surprise launch a month from now.

Either way, it doesn't seem like old-school GTA fans will have to wait too long. Compared to a game like GTA 6, this trilogy remaster is truly on the horizon.

What is in GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition?

GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas are the most likely games in this trilogy remaster. Several old leaks about it involved those three ti. One of the main takeaways is that the game will try to replicate the original feel of the trilogy.

Hence, GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition won't be the GTA 5 style some fans might be thinking about. According to Kotaku, it will use Unreal Engine, and have improved graphics over the original games. The trilogy remasters will supposedly show up on several platforms, including the Nintendo Switch.

Recent takedown of old GTA mods

Take-Two Interactive has made moves to take down some popular mods for old GTA games. They primarily targeted mods that made the old titles seem newer, such as those that converted the engine into a more modern one.

One of the big selling points about GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition would be the modernization of the classic trilogy. Hence, it would make sense to anticipate an announcement on the title in the near future.

Take-Two didn't go after these mods all the time, so something must have changed in recent years. The most probable reason is that GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is real.

