Everything we know about the GTA trilogy leaks

GTA trilogy leaks are commonplace these days; and according to them, it seems very likely these remasters are on the way.

Any discussions on GTA trilogy leaks are based on speculation. Rockstar Games has yet to confirm or deny these rumors. Regardless, many fans are putting together pieces of the puzzle. These clues may indicate the potential existence of these games.

Fans have wanted Rockstar to remaster these classics for several years now. Only time will tell if these rumors are proven true. At the very least, the GTA trilogy leaks suggest there is something in the works.

GTA trilogy leaks: A look back at its history

In the past few months, there have been several GTA trilogy leaks. Rockstar Games Launcher recently mentioned it in their files. With so much data, it's a good time to take a look back at all these GTA trilogy leaks.

Take-Two takes down popular mods

Earlier in 2021, Take-Two Interactive forced the removal of several popular mods. These mods had a strong focus on early GTA titles. The publisher stated that it is within their rights if the economy is threatened in any way. Given how old these games were, it only makes sense if remasters are on the way.

Reputated leakers claim the GTA trilogy is real

Take the following information with a grain of salt. Tom Henderson is a seemingly reliable leaker who correctly predicted games before. These include Battlefield and Call of Duty. Having said that, Henderson now believes the GTA trilogy leaks are real.

However, he thinks it won't be released until 2022. This goes against the expectation of a 20th anniversary release date. GTA 3 was made available on 22 October 2001. If Henderson is correct in his assumptions, the remastered trilogy will take a little while longer.

NVIDIA GeForce leaks the game

Last month, there was a major database leak in regards to NVIDIA GeForce. Over 18,000 games were included in the speculative list. These include the GTA trilogy, which is classified as remastered.

NVIDIA did state this was not a confirmation of upcoming titles. The list was mainly used for potential tracking and testing. Nonetheless, fans are still holding onto this rumor for now.

South Korea rates the GTA trilogy

Back in September, South Korea officially rated an upcoming project. It was called "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition." After the story went viral, South Korea took it down immediately.

The Game Rating and Administration Committee (GRAC) is part of the South Korean government. This gives the GTA trilogy leaks more legitimacy, as there is no reason for them to make up this story.

Achievement icons have been revealed

A few days ago, Rockstar Games Launcher had an update. GTA Forums were able to find relevant background images and logos for the following titles:

GTA 3

GTA Vice City

GTA San Andreas

They also discovered new achievement icons for each game. Plenty of players are speculating what these icons mean. Some of them are rather strange, such as the Bigfoot one for GTA San Andreas.

