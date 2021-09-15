NVIDIA GeForce leak reveals information on over 18,000 games, including the GTA trilogy remasters

Recently, there has been a massive NVIDIA GeForce leak that includes the unconfirmed GTA trilogy remasters.

According to this leak, GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas all have upcoming remasters. It's worth noting that there aren't any screenshots confirming the gameplay of these titles. It's simply a placeholder for a remaster of these three iconic titles.

There were no release dates or other useful information included in the leak. There is also a reference to GTA Liberty City Stories in this leak. It's not a remaster, so it's likely a port to PC (as the game never got one).

NVIDIA GeForce leak reveals information on the GTA trilogy remasters

Much of the information in this article comes from a method that Ighor July uncovered. This article won't go over how gamers can discover these 18,000+ titles, but they can check out the video above to get a better idea.

It's worth noting that among the 18,000+ games are some familiar titles for GTA fans. This includes:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Remastered

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - Remastered

Grand Theft Auto: III - Remastered

GTA trilogy remasters

Of course, it's worth noting that there are over 18,000 games in this leak. Some of them could be cut at any given moment, and that includes the GTA trilogy remasters.

In regards to the recent leaks, NVIDIA states:

"NVIDIA is aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game."

The GTA trilogy remasters are more likely to happen that one might think (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA trilogy remasters leak came earlier this year. It stated that gamers can expect to see a remaster for GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. This NVIDIA GeForce leak is separate from that one, yet it adds credence to the old rumors.

Rockstar Games hasn't made any official announcements on the matter (or on the GTA trilogy remasters, in general). Likewise, there aren't any verifiable leaks on what the game looks like right now. Rumors are that the GTA trilogy remasters will arrive in 2022, but one should only take it with a grain of salt.

GTA Liberty City Stories

GTA Liberty City Stories isn't officially available on PC. If players want the game on PC, they would have to emulate it. Alternatively, they can use a mod to convert GTA 3 to GTA Liberty City Stories.

Either way, the players weren't able to buy the game. Interestingly enough, it's credited to Lucid Games in the NVIDIA GeForce leak. They were involved in porting the title over to Android, Fire OS, and iOS.

The GTA trilogy remasters are being made by Rockstar Studios rather than Lucid Games. The leak doesn't necessarily confirm that GTA Liberty City Stories is getting a port after all of these years. However, it does add credibility to the notion.

