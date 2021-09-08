Is there a release date for the GTA Remastered Trilogy?

The possibility of a GTA remastered trilogy from Rockstar is causing quite a stir among fans. According to a reliable leaker, the rumors may come true, but they're not going to materialize before 2022.

Rockstar has made some of the most recognized franchises in the gaming industry. Their popularity, however, skyrocketed after the release of the 3D Universe GTA games in the early 2000s. In fact, the GTA series is the most profitable gaming venture ever made.

Recently, rumors have been circulating about a possible 3D trilogy remaster coming out this fall. Prominent video game informant Tom Henderson disagreed with the release date and has stated a possible 2022 release instead.

GTA Remastered Trilogy: Has a release date been confirmed for the upcoming games?

Tom Henderson is a reputed leaker in the video game industry who makes accurate predictions regarding Call of Duty and Battlefield games. He has made quite a few leaks this year regarding GTA 6. Most of it has been confirmed by video game journalist Jason Schreier.

As such, his information is considered the most reliable at the moment. Henderson has also responded to the remaster rumors, stating that is most likely true.

Sometime in 2022. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 18, 2021

Most fans expected the remastered games to come out alongside the Expanded and Enhanced Edition.

Are you sure? I mean it was originally planned to be releasing alongside the Expanded and Enhanced GTA V as a thank you for purchasing the game again. Pushing a game that’s already done all the way into 2022 seems odd to me but definitely not impossible — Alexandre  (@mraftw) August 18, 2021

GTA 5 is getting a port for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This version is called the Expanded and Enhanced Edition, and it's scheduled to arrive in November. Some fans believe that it only makes sense for the remaster trilogy to arrive later. They feel that Rockstar is unlikely to release these games during a major GTA 5 rerelease.

GTA 3 will celebrate its 20th anniversary on October 22, 2021, and many gamers expect the remastered games to be released in October. Earlier this year, Rockstar had hinted at some surprises for fans on the occasion. It could very well turn out to be an announcement for the game, if not an actual release.

Also Read

Fans should note that Rockstar Games has yet to confirm the existence of the alleged GTA trilogy remake. Thus, both the games' existence and release dates remain unknown for now. Any further speculation should be taken with a grain of salt.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen